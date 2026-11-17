KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Company"), the operator of the "Yes Travel" brand and a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions ("MICE") specialist principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions as well as event planning and management solutions, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") received a subscription rate of 2.80 times, reflecting encouraging investor interest in the Group's upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

The IPO comprises a public issue of 91.87 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares"), representing 17.33% of Yes' enlarged issued share capital of 530.00 million shares, as well as an offer for sale of 45.93 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), representing 8.67% of the enlarged issued share capital. Based on the IPO price of RM0.18 per share, the public issue is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM16.54 million for the Group, while the proceeds from the offer for sale will accrue entirely to the selling shareholder.

The allocation of IPO shares is structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 26.50 million shares or 5.00% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons: 5.30 million shares or 1.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group through Pink Form Allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 60.07 million shares or 11.33% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (" MITI ").



Offer for sale

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: Offer for sale of 6.18 million shares or 1.17% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: Offer for sale of 39.75 million shares or 7.50% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.



The Company received a total of 2,053 applications for 74,150,800 Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 2.80 times. Of these, 895 applications for 6,465,400 Issue Shares were received under the Bumiputera public portion, representing a subscription rate of 0.49 times, while 1,158 applications for 67,685,400 Issue Shares were received under the public investor portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 5.11 times.

The 5.30 million Issue Shares reserved under the Pink Form Allocations were fully subscribed. Meanwhile, the 60.07 million Issue Shares reserved for Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, the 6.18 million Offer Shares made available to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, and the 39.75 million Offer Shares made available to selected investors were fully placed out.

Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director, Yes Group Management Berhad

Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group said, "We appreciate the participation from investors in our IPO as we move closer towards our listing on the ACE Market. Since our early beginnings, we have continued to build our service delivery capabilities, corporate customer base and operational platform, supported by our commitment to delivering reliable, well curated and memorable travel and event experiences. Moving forward, we remain focused on executing our growth plans and strengthening the Group's capabilities across our core MICE business and related growth areas."

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities added, "The completion of the public offering marks another step forward in Yes Group's listing journey. With its established operating track record and end-to-end service capabilities, the Group will now focus on carrying out its business strategies and growth plans following its listing on the ACE Market."

Yes Group Management Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 26 November 2026.

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT YES GROUP MANAGEMENT BERHAD

Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. Through its operating subsidiary, Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd, the Group's business history can be traced back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the Group serves corporate customers by curating, organising and delivering customised travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Yes Group Management Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Group Management Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-group-management-berhads-ipo-public-portion-records-subscription-rate-of-2.80-times-1252537