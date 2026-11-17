AirHelp data shows that nearly half of Europe's biggest airports score below the global average for both seating and entertainment.

One in four of Europe's 50 biggest airports scores below the global average on all four parts of the experience passengers rated, according to AirHelp data covering 279 airports worldwide. Passengers rated each airport on wait times, restaurants, seating and entertainment. Twelve airports, including Dublin, Manchester, Lisbon, London Luton and Milan Bergamo, came in below the global average on all four. Only four beat all four averages: Zurich, Warsaw, Naples and Ankara.

Entertainment is the weak spot almost everywhere

Entertainment was the lowest-rated part of the experience at 45 of the 50 airports, averaging 6.5 out of 10, with more than half of the airports falling below the global average of 6.7. Seven airports scored less than 6, including Manchester, Stansted, Dublin and Oslo. The data also suggests that passengers who can't find a seat usually have nothing to do either: 22 of the 50 airports score below the global average for both seating and entertainment. Many airports offer pay-per-use lounges that solve both problems, with a guaranteed seat, food, Wi-Fi and a quieter place to wait.

Europe's queues lag behind the global average

Wait times are one of the areas where Europe falls furthest behind. Passengers rated wait times at Europe's biggest airports at 7.3, below the global average of 7.5, and 32 of the 50 fall short of it. Even major hubs such as Heathrow (7.2), Madrid (7.4) and Istanbul (7.4) score below the global average. Passengers can often skip the worst of it: an AirHelp study found that 19 of Europe's 30 largest airports offer a fast lane open to all passengers.

Fixing it yourself costs more than most passengers expect

Whether it's a sunny holiday or a business trip, a smoother journey quickly adds up, and passengers have to arrange each part of it themselves. Fast track and lounge access alone start at about £57 per person at Heathrow. Mobile data abroad adds to the bill, with UK travellers on EE paying about £2.72 a day in the EU, and so does travel insurance: always advisable, but one more cost and one more policy to compare.

Introducing TravelPass

AirHelp's TravelPass brings these services together in one product. It combines fast track security, airport lounge access, an eSIM for mobile data abroad, flight and luggage insurance, global medical insurance and AirHelp's compensation claims service in one product. Everything is managed in the AirHelp app, where passengers can also track their flights for free.

Methodology

The figures compare passengers' ratings for wait times, restaurants, seating and entertainment at Europe's 50 largest airports by passenger traffic against the average across all 279 airports in the AirHelp Score 2026. In total, almost 14,300 responses were collected for airports globally. Fast-track: AirHelp fast-lane study, September 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116076821/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Carmina Davis carmina.davis@airhelp.com

