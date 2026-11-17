LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan Milburn's Review might lack the power to deliver its true ambition and solve the NEET crisis that is blighting a generation, a leading skills charity is warning today (Tuesday 17 November).

Whilst welcoming the direction and purpose of the review, Enginuity, which works with SMEs across engineering and manufacturing, sets out the hurdles that need to be overcome for it to be effective.

Enginuity welcomes the Review's recognition that employers need support to create opportunities, but it warns that young people could miss out on technical careers unless that support addresses the sector's recruitment and training challenges.

Ann Watson MBE, CEO of Enginuity, said: "Alan Milburn rightly says that Government cannot ask business to create more first opportunities while ignoring the effect its own decisions have on whether those opportunities are viable.

"This report risks not going further, faster - and that failure lands on the very young people it promises to help.

"There is much in this Review that recognises the pressures employers face. But for engineering and manufacturing, some of the measures businesses need most are either missing or risk arriving too slowly.

"The Review rightly recognises that employers cannot create these opportunities alone. But it does not go far enough in addressing the practical barriers facing engineering and manufacturing SMEs from the viability of specialist apprenticeship provision to the cost and capacity involved in taking on and supporting a young person.

"You can promise 100% funding for an under-25 apprenticeship, but if the funding band makes a specialist engineering standard uneconomic for a training provider to deliver, that opportunity simply won't exist."

Enginuity's Mind the Gap report, issued earlier this year, estimated that £5.2bn was being lost to the economy every year due to the lack of available skills in the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Currently, there are more than 40,000 job vacancies in the sector, which covers much of the key focal points in the Government's industrial strategy.

The challenge is to connect the Review's youth ambition with the sectors and occupations where skills are already in short supply.

The proposed National Insurance relief could help smaller employers recruit young people. But if engineering and manufacturing are excluded from the first wave, businesses in these strategically important sectors risk having to wait for support they need now.

The Review must also be matched by a review of apprenticeship funding bands so that specialist engineering training is viable to deliver.

Ann Watson MBE went on to say: "Alan Milburn recognises that employers cannot create these opportunities alone. But it does not go far enough in addressing the practical barriers facing engineering and manufacturing SMEs from the viability of specialist apprenticeship provision to the cost and capacity involved in taking on and supporting a young person."

The Review, published today, includes an "opportunity guarantee": a legal duty to offer every under-25 an apprenticeship, college place, job coaching or a job, with benefits cut for those who refuse.

Almost a million 16-24-year-olds are NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training), and the state currently spends £22bn a year on economically inactive young people.

"Engineering and manufacturing businesses want to offer young people work, but smaller employers need support to make those opportunities viable," said Ann.

"Skills are pointless without jobs at the end of them. Engineering and manufacturing should be included from the outset in targeted NI relief, alongside action on specialist training and the practical burden of taking on a young person."

Enginuity said the Review's wider ambitions are welcome, but support for young people and the employers who will provide their opportunities must move together.

"A youth guarantee is only meaningful if there is an employer at the other end able to provide the opportunity," Watson added. "The ambition is right. The test now is whether Government makes recruitment and training viable for the businesses needed to deliver it."

Among the measures that Enginuity is calling for:

Put SMEs at the centre of delivery, with clear routes for employers to engage with employment advisers, colleges and training providers.

Make technical training viable and accessible, including reviewing funding for niche apprenticeship standards and where small cohorts put provision at risk.

Reduce the practical burden of taking on young people, including exploring shared apprenticeship models and support for mentoring, supervision and administration.

Invest in early intervention and inclusive pathways, helping young people discover technical careers before they become disconnected from education.

Protect adult and higher-level skills alongside youth opportunities, including considering a Skills Tax Credit to encourage employer investment in workforce development.





The charity brings together sector data, direct engagement with smaller employers and charitable investment in practical skills programmes connecting employers with support and investing in opportunities for young people.

It works alongside numerous organisations such as the UK Metals Council and is the voice of SMEs at the top table of Government and industry.

Enginuity has agreed to fund a Spark Academy pilot project at Cornwall College's Camborne campus. Developed by Cornwall College and Cornwall Manufacturers Group, the programme will support an initial group of 12 Year 9 learners identified by a local secondary school as needing help to re-engage with education.

Interviews with the senior team are available

Media contact: Dan Kirkby - dan@dkpr.co.uk, +44 (0)7785 392735

www.enginuity.org

Notes to Editors:

WHAT ENGINUITY LIKES

Enginuity welcomes the direction set out in the Review, particularly its recognition that tackling youth unemployment must go hand in hand with creating better vocational pathways into work.

The ambition to significantly expand apprenticeships and opportunities across further education is an important step forward and reflects the vital role these routes can play in helping more young people build careers, and industry get the skills it needs.

The Review also acknowledges the reality facing many smaller businesses. SMEs have been telling us for some time that the current system is too complex and difficult to navigate, and that employers cannot be expected to take on more young people without the right support. The proposals to fully fund apprenticeships for under-25s, strengthen employer incentives and make it easier for smaller businesses to get involved are all welcome. For engineering and manufacturing, where skills shortages continue to hold businesses back, creating more accessible routes into the sector is essential, both to give young people opportunities and to build the skilled workforce the UK needs.

WHAT ENGINUITY IS WORRIED ABOUT

That ambition now needs to be matched on the jobs side. Engineering and manufacturing firms - around 90,000 SMEs carrying more than 40,000 vacancies between them - will be looking for certainty that the same support reaches their sectors. As drafted, the new National Insurance relief for employers hiring 21-24-year-olds begins in retail and hospitality, with other sectors to be considered over time. For a sector that covers much of the Government's industrial strategy, timing matters: for many smaller firms, the difference between support arriving now and arriving in five years is the difference between hiring a young person and not.

The same is true of the apprenticeship proposals. Fully funding apprenticeships for under-25s is welcome, but funding is only as good as the bands that sit beneath it - and many niche engineering standards are already commercially marginal for training providers. Without an uplift, 100% funding will not in itself keep specialist provision viable. We would encourage the Government to apply the Review's own test - does this make life easier for a small employer with no HR department? - to the funding bands as a priority.

We also recognise that expanding opportunity for young people has implications for the wider workforce. The reduction in apprenticeship funding for over-25s, which deepens further by 2031/32, will need a considered mechanism so that existing employees can continue to reskill and upskill as technology changes the shape of the sector. We would welcome the chance to work with Government on how that balance is struck, so that support for young people is not won at the expense of the skilled workforce already in place.

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