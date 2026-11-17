At Go Beyond Europe 2026, Samsara introduced Agent Studio alongside new AI safety, maintenance, and compliance innovations

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, today announced new capabilities for European operators at Go Beyond Europe 2026 in London. Led by Samsara Agent Studio, a no-code workspace where teams can build, configure, and manage AI agents for physical operations, the announcements also include enhanced AI Multicam detections, the Samsara 360 Camera for equipment, expanded Connected Maintenance, Samsara Shipment Visibility, and new compliance tools.

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Latest innovations from Samsara

Physical operations leaders across the UK and Europe want to keep their operations compliant, their drivers safe, and their vehicles on the road, while also keeping pace with digital transformation. Samsara's new capabilities are built on real-world data from the Samsara Network, which captures over 30 trillion data points a year across vehicles, equipment, and worksites. They help teams anticipate risk, gain deeper operational visibility, and hand the repetitive administrative work that consumes so much of their time over to AI.

Agent Studio: AI agents for the field and the back office

Agent Studio lets operations teams hand routine work, such as compiling reports, checking who was driving, or briefing drivers on an unfamiliar site, to an AI agent trained on the specifics of their operation. No code and no developer are needed. Teams can start from prebuilt agents for safety, maintenance and compliance tasks, or describe a complex workflow in plain language, by chat, or by speaking to the agent, and the agent builds itself. Every agent works within the permissions a customer has already set, so teams stay in control of what it does.

"European operations teams have never had more data, or less time to act on it. Agent Studio puts that data to work. Teams can hand repetitive jobs to an AI agent they've shaped around their own operation, and spend their time on the decisions that need a person," said Ryan Yu, VP of Product at Samsara.

Examples include:

Brief drivers on arrival. When a vehicle crosses a geofence around an unfamiliar distribution centre, a voice agent can call the driver with the right entrance, where to park, and the yard speed limit, then answer follow-up questions from company policy.

When a vehicle crosses a geofence around an unfamiliar distribution centre, a voice agent can call the driver with the right entrance, where to park, and the yard speed limit, then answer follow-up questions from company policy. Help prevent driving hours infringements. An agent can track each driver's remaining stops, drive time and shift time, then call them in the cab with a friendly heads-up well before they reach their limit. For one customer, that means flagging risk three hours ahead of a violation and cutting weekly manual review time by 84%.

An agent can track each driver's remaining stops, drive time and shift time, then call them in the cab with a friendly heads-up well before they reach their limit. For one customer, that means flagging risk three hours ahead of a violation and cutting weekly manual review time by 84%. Bring compliance evidence together. With Samsara Assistant, teams can run a prebuilt agent that gathers missed walk-arounds, tachograph infringements, and open defects into a Space, highlights the most pressing risks, refreshes on a schedule the team chooses, and can be shared with colleagues, the board or direct reports. In the UK, the agent also brings in MOT status and drivers' licence checks to support O-licence readiness.

With Samsara Assistant, teams can run a prebuilt agent that gathers missed walk-arounds, tachograph infringements, and open defects into a Space, highlights the most pressing risks, refreshes on a schedule the team chooses, and can be shared with colleagues, the board or direct reports.

"We already had robust drivers' hours compliance processes in place, but gathering and analysing data across the fleet could be time-consuming," said Claire Mcloughlin, Compliance Manager at Goggins Transport UK, Ltd. "By building our own Samsara agent, we've automated that daily review and transformed it into a proactive management tool. The agent delivers a 7 a.m. briefing highlighting drivers approaching their limits, upcoming rest requirements, and available capacity, helping the team focus on informed decision-making rather than manual data gathering."

Reduce risk: helping teams see more, and managers coach where it matters

The riskiest moments on the road are often those when drivers have the least visibility: reversing, changing lanes, and moving through crowded yards. The 2026 Samsara Compounding Risk Report shows that the top 10% of risk-ranked drivers account for nearly half (47%) of all crashes. The new capabilities help close blind spots and focus coaching where it counts:

New AI Multicam detections. Samsara AI Multicam delivers 360° visibility around an entire vehicle, and is now bringing new AI detections to Europe. Bird's Eye View stitches multiple camera feeds into a single top-down view for docking, yard moves, and tight turns, and is available as a separate hardware configuration for straight-axle vehicles. Rear Collision Warning alerts drivers with audio and visual warnings of pedestrians or objects in their path when reversing. Vehicle in Blind Spot Warning highlights vehicles in the blind spot and alerts the driver in the cab when they signal to change lanes.

Samsara AI Multicam delivers 360° visibility around an entire vehicle, and is now bringing new AI detections to Europe. Bird's Eye View stitches multiple camera feeds into a single top-down view for docking, yard moves, and tight turns, and is available as a separate hardware configuration for straight-axle vehicles. Rear Collision Warning alerts drivers with audio and visual warnings of pedestrians or objects in their path when reversing. Vehicle in Blind Spot Warning highlights vehicles in the blind spot and alerts the driver in the cab when they signal to change lanes. Coaching Priority. Coaching Priority evaluates over 45 risk factors, including driver tenure, behavioural trends, road conditions and coaching history, and benchmarks a fleet against crash data from the Samsara Network. Managers can see where to look, drill into root causes, and focus interventions where they will make the most difference.

Coaching Priority evaluates over 45 risk factors, including driver tenure, behavioural trends, road conditions and coaching history, and benchmarks a fleet against crash data from the Samsara Network. Managers can see where to look, drill into root causes, and focus interventions where they will make the most difference. AI-powered ride-alongs. AI reviews journeys using the Samsara Safety Assessment Standard, assessing 22 driving behaviours across six safety principles. It highlights good driving and coaching opportunities without a manager joining every journey. Teams get a consistent view of every driver at scale, and can schedule ride-alongs at set intervals, such as 30, 60 and 90 days for new drivers.

AI reviews journeys using the Samsara Safety Assessment Standard, assessing 22 driving behaviours across six safety principles. It highlights good driving and coaching opportunities without a manager joining every journey. Teams get a consistent view of every driver at scale, and can schedule ride-alongs at set intervals, such as 30, 60 and 90 days for new drivers. Two-Way Dash Cam Communication. Managers can start a two-way voice call with a driver directly through the dash cam at any point in the shift, supporting quick incident response and mid-route adjustments without relying on handheld phones or radios. Drivers can also send a voice-to-text message back to their manager with a single button press, so issues are resolved quickly and without distraction.

Managers can start a two-way voice call with a driver directly through the dash cam at any point in the shift, supporting quick incident response and mid-route adjustments without relying on handheld phones or radios. Drivers can also send a voice-to-text message back to their manager with a single button press, so issues are resolved quickly and without distraction. Samsara 360 Camera Built for construction sites, warehouses and yards, this single-mount, rugged, all-weather unit captures a full 360-degree view around operated equipment such as forklifts and excavators. Activated by g-force impact, if a collision happens, teams can immediately pan and zoom HD footage of the event to find root causes.

Increase efficiency: maintenance and shipment tracking that give time back

New Connected Maintenance capabilities. When a van goes off the road, it costs the average UK business up to £1,172 per day, according to Mercedes-Benz research. The Maintenance Status page gives an AI-powered view of every PMI, defect, fault, and prediction in a depot. Enhanced Fault Insights compare vehicle conditions against fault code patterns from across the Samsara Network to show which vehicles are on the verge of a breakdown. New early warnings separate a genuinely failing battery from one that just needs charging, and flag a developing diesel particulate filter (DPF) blockage before a fault code appears. AI-powered warranty claims management auto-generates manufacturer-specific checklists and drafts the claim when a work order closes.

When a van goes off the road, it costs the average UK business up to £1,172 per day, according to Mercedes-Benz research. The Maintenance Status page gives an AI-powered view of every PMI, defect, fault, and prediction in a depot. Enhanced Fault Insights compare vehicle conditions against fault code patterns from across the Samsara Network to show which vehicles are on the verge of a breakdown. New early warnings separate a genuinely failing battery from one that just needs charging, and flag a developing diesel particulate filter (DPF) blockage before a fault code appears. AI-powered warranty claims management auto-generates manufacturer-specific checklists and drafts the claim when a work order closes. Samsara Shipment Visibility. A single-use smart tracking label, delivered via industrial-grade Bluetooth on the Samsara Network, provides continuous location visibility from origin to delivery without waiting for a scan. Paper-thin and free of hazardous materials, it can travel by air, sea, or ground. Teams can follow progress in the new Shipment Center and be alerted if a shipment goes off course or runs behind schedule.

"Traditional barcode scans can only confirm that a shipment has left a facility. The Samsara Network shows you where it is right now, even when it is hundreds of miles into its journey. With AI-powered exceptions in the Shipment Center, shipping managers can immediately spot the shipments that need attention, anticipate delays and weather disruptions, and resolve problems before customers ever feel the impact," said David Gal, VP of Product Engineering at Samsara.

Complete compliance visibility

Tachograph Bluetooth Connectivity. Drivers with a Bluetooth-supported smart tachograph can manage key tasks from the Samsara Driver App, helping reduce infringements, admin, and late records. They can remotely eject their card at shift end, download tachograph files to Samsara via their phone, and change statuses such as rest, working, available and ferry with a tap.

Drivers with a Bluetooth-supported smart tachograph can manage key tasks from the Samsara Driver App, helping reduce infringements, admin, and late records. They can remotely eject their card at shift end, download tachograph files to Samsara via their phone, and change statuses such as rest, working, available and ferry with a tap. Automatic licence and MOT checks (UK only). Samsara now connects to DVSA and DVLA data, pulling licence entitlement, endorsements, penalty points and MOT status for consenting drivers into an audit-ready record, with an alert if anything is not in order.

Learn more about Samsara's latest innovations for European operators on the Samsara blog.

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About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world's most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organisations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Any unreleased products, features, functionality or roadmaps referenced herein, including those identified as being in closed beta, are not currently generally available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Any such referenced products, features, functionality or roadmaps do not represent promises to deliver, commitments or obligations of Samsara Inc. Customers who purchase our products should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently generally available.

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