Graphite Market worth $37.11 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Graphite Market is projected to reach USD 37.11 billion by 2031 from USD 21.45 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 290 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Graphite Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Graphite Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 21.45 billion

USD 21.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 37.11 billion

USD 37.11 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 11.6 %

Graphite Market Trends & Insights:

The growth opportunities in the graphite market are driven by the increasing investments in lithium-ion battery production, rising use of electric vehicles, growing need for energy storage solutions, and diversified graphite sourcing networks. The innovations that exist and are expected to emerge in the coming years include advanced synthetic graphite technologies, graphite recovery techniques for used lithium-ion batteries, and graphite sourced from waste and low-carbon sources.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By type, the synthetic graphite segment accounted for a 86.3% share, in terms of value, in 2025.

By purity, the high purity segment captured the largest share of 73.1%, in terms of volume, in 2025.

By application, the battery segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.0% between 2026 and 2031.

Shanshan Co (China), SGL Carbon (Germany), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), GrafTech International (US), and Imerys (France) were identified as star players in the graphite market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), POCO (US), and HEG Limited (India), among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Due to the increasing number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and extended range electric vehicles (EREVs), graphite demand has therefore increased accordingly. Growing adoption of EVs coupled with other industries such as renewable energy storage and consumer electronics means a continuous increase in graphite requirement.

Natural graphite segment to record the highest CAGR in the graphite market from 2026 to 2031.

By type, the natural graphite segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its rising usage in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Flake graphite is significant due to its ability to be processed into spherical graphite that can be used in batteries. The rising adoption of electric vehicles and production of batteries is likely to drive the demand for natural graphite. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of natural graphite over synthetic graphite makes it suitable for manufacturers looking for an economic anode material. Applications of natural graphite include refractories, foundry, lubrication, and friction materials.

Battery segment to hold the largest share of the graphite market in 2031.

By application, the battery segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in 2031, which can be attributed to the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, and expanding deployment of energy storage systems. Graphite is a key anode material in lithium-ion batteries due to its excellent electrical conductivity, stable electrochemical performance, and cost-effectiveness. Government incentives for EV adoption, investments in battery manufacturing capacity, and the global transition toward renewable energy are further supporting segment growth. Additionally, rising demand for consumer electronics and advancements in battery technology are creating new opportunities. Increasing focus on battery efficiency, charging performance, and energy density is expected to strengthen graphite demand.

By printing technology, digital printing segment to witness fastest growth.

Digital printing is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the Graphite market based on printing technology. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing demand for short-run, customized, and eye-catching packaging. The need for short-run, customized, and eye-catching packaging comes from brand differentiation and e-commerce growth. Digital printing provides faster turnaround times, less waste, and cost-effective production of variable designs that provide exceptional value, especially for promotional and seasonal packaging. Improved print quality, color consistency, and compatibility with various substrates have resulted from advancements in both inkjet and electrophotographic technologies. Additionally, the speed of setup and its environmentally friendly attributes, through reduced ink and energy usage, have contributed to the rapid adoption of digital printing in Graphite worldwide.

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Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the graphite market between 2026 and 2031.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The thriving industrial sectors, specifically in China and India, are driving substantial demand for graphite. Besides, the massive consumption of graphite in making steel works as a catalyst to drive demand from demanding industries related to infrastructure and construction. Asia Pacific has most of the electric vehicle manufacturers that rely heavily on graphite in their lithium-ion battery anodes. Very large natural graphite reserves are held by countries such as China, which have low production costs, further solidifying the region's hold on the market. In addition to these, rapid urbanization and increasing needs for energy storage further boost demand. Government incentives on renewable energy, together with those on EVs, favor the graphite industry. Furthermore, supply chains are well-established, and labor costs in the region remain low, making it quite an attractive region for the production and processing of graphite. Advanced technologies are applied to get a high-quality product in the refinement of graphite. Lastly, in integrating graphite into the development of innovative applications-cum-products such as flexible electronics, the pace is helping the region gain further hold on the leading position in the market.

Key Players

Leading players in graphite companies include AMG (Germany), Asbury Carbons (US), BTR New Material Group Co.,Ltd. (China), Imerys (France), SGL Carbon (Germany), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toyo Tanso Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Shanshan Co (China), ECO GRAF (Australia), and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.(Japan) are the key players in the graphite market.

Investment Funding

The graphite market has witnessed investment activity primarily through strategic equity investments, government-backed financing, and capacity expansion for battery-grade graphite production. In May 2026, Eni completed a USD 70 million investment in Nouveau Monde Graphite, as part of a USD 309.5 million capital raise to support natural graphite and advanced battery materials development. Meanwhile, in July 2025, NOVONIX entered a funding agreement for up to USD 95 million to support the expansion of its synthetic graphite manufacturing facility in Tennessee. In March 2026, POSCO Future M approved an investment to establish an artificial graphite anode material plant in Vietnam. These developments reflect the industry's growing focus on expanding battery-grade graphite production, diversifying supply chains, and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to meet demand from electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Revenue Shift

The graphite market is witnessing a shift in revenue opportunities toward battery-grade graphite and value-added anode materials used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries is increasing the demand for high-purity natural and synthetic graphite that supports battery performance and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, investments in advanced graphite processing, including purification, spherical graphite production, and anode material manufacturing, are creating opportunities for higher-value products. Graphite recycling is also gaining attention as manufacturers seek to recover materials from battery production scrap and end-of-life batteries. Traditional applications, including steelmaking, refractories, and industrial lubricants, continue to provide a key demand base. The growing emphasis on battery material innovation, supply chain diversification, and domestic manufacturing is expected to shape revenue opportunities in the market.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the graphite market are driven by the need to expand product portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and enhance manufacturing capabilities. Companies are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to gain access to new end-use markets and capitalize on the growing demand.

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