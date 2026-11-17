ALIF Holding Plans to Establish ALIF Terra for Arid-Land Agriculture and Land Rehabilitation

Planned subsidiary to combine soil, water treatment and intelligent agriculture technologies, pursuing opportunities in food security and crop production from a UAE base

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALIF Holding, a controlled subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), today announced plans to establish ALIF Terra in the UAE as a subsidiary focused on arid-land agriculture, land rehabilitation and crop production. The initiative would add a business addressing food security and land productivity to ALIF Holding's technology commercialization portfolio in the UAE.

Building an integrated approach to soil, water and crop production

ALIF Terra would combine soil improvement and the creation of cultivated growing layers with the treatment of brackish water for irrigation, climate-adapted crop varieties and cultivation methods. The proposed approach also incorporates field sensors, water metering and AI-assisted irrigation decisions. Monitoring soil moisture, salinity and crop performance would support farm management and help assess whether the combined technologies can improve land productivity and crop output per unit of water under local conditions.

ALIF Holding is currently conducting a large-scale proof-of-concept (POC) project in the UAE to validate the proposed ALIF Terra solution under local field conditions, and expects to pursue additional, larger commercial projects in the UAE.

ALIF Holding plans to advance farm trials and integrated demonstration projects in the UAE, evaluating crop yields, water efficiency, soil conditions and operating costs. By building local application data, ALIF Terra aims to develop technologies and operating practices suited to local agricultural conditions, providing a foundation for subsequent commercialization and regional expansion.

By combining soil improvement, water management and cultivation support, the company intends to develop integrated capabilities spanning land development and agricultural production, opening opportunities across products, projects and operating services.

Addressing a long-term challenge for food production

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates in its 2024 Global Status of Salt-Affected Soils report that 1.381 billion hectares, or 10.7% of the world's land area, are affected by salinity. The report highlights the relationship between sustainable soil management, water quality and food production. In the UAE, the National Food Security Strategy 2051 prioritizes modern technologies that support sustainable food production and stronger domestic production capacity. ALIF Holding sees these long-term needs as a foundation for developing integrated soil, water and agricultural solutions.

"Agriculture in arid regions requires soil, water and crop management to work together," said Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding. "Our aim with ALIF Terra is to build reliable evidence through local trials, then turn the technology into commercial solutions that landowners and agricultural operators can use. We see long-term business value in developing project capabilities that are proven in local conditions and can be replicated as demand develops."

The proposed company extends ALIF Holding's approach of converting international technology partnerships into local industrial capabilities and would create another application area for Robo.ai's technology platform in mission-critical sectors. By bringing agricultural engineering together with data-informed operations, ALIF Holding aims to broaden the group's future business opportunities and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

About ALIF Holding

ALIF Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based industrial group and a controlled subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. Guided by its focus on "Building Intelligent Industries," ALIF Holding develops intelligent software, equipment and local industrial capabilities. Through international technology partnerships, local integration and manufacturing, it aims to deliver products and solutions for government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) is a Dubai-headquartered technology group working to build a sovereign AI and technology platform for mission-critical industries in the UAE, the Gulf region and beyond. The group develops local industrial capabilities through ALIF Holding, AI software and visual data infrastructure through Neurovia AI, and operating businesses, technology investment and venture building through Quantum Core.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the proposed formation of ALIF Terra, technology development, local validation, the ongoing POC project, additional commercial projects, commercialization, market expansion and expected business value. These statements reflect current plans and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to technical and agronomic validation, environmental conditions, regulatory approvals, funding, customer demand, competition and project execution. Additional risks are described in Robo.ai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K. Third-party information provides industry context only and does not endorse the company or its products, or represent forecasts of company market share or revenue. These statements speak as of the release date. Except as required by law, ALIF Holding and Robo.ai undertake no obligation to update them.

Media and Investor Contacts

ALIF Holding Corporate Communications | info@alifholding.ai | www.alifholding.ai

Robo.ai Corporate Communications | pr@roboai.group | www.roboai.group

Robo.ai Investor Relations | ir@roboai.group

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