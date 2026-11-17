DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 17-Nov-2026 / 11:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)ii 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/11/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified: 12/11/2026 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 2.141% 1.668% 3.809% 524,442,218 reached Position of previous notification n/a n/a n/a (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJ34P519 n/a 11,229,265 n/a 2.141% SUBTOTAL A n/a 11,229,265 n/a 2.141% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument datex Conversion instrument is exercised/converted. rights Periodxi Rights of Use n/a n/a 2,007,463 0.383% SUBTOTAL B.1 2,007,463 0.383% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 23,161 0.004 Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 8,247 0.002 Swaps 22/11/2027 n/a Cash 6,647,293 1.267 Swaps 31/03/2028 n/a Cash 60,850 0.012 SUBTOTAL B.2 6,739,551 1.285% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BAC North America Holding Company Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited Merrill Lynch International Bank of America Corporation NB Holdings Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional information xvi:

Done at United Kingdom on 12 November 2026.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 449981 EQS News ID: 2436724 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 06:06 ET (11:06 GMT)