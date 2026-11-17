

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding AI trade, and concerns about renewed civil unrest in France rendered the mood cautious.



The United States is reportedly looking to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips. China's Foreign Ministry slammed the U.S. move a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.



Uncertainty about the sustainability of the AI-driven data center boom and caution ahead of Nvidia's earnings report also contributed to market's weakness.



Meanwhile, several social groups are reportedly planning strikes and protests over the cost of living in France.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 63.28 points or 0.76% at 8,288.72 nearly half an hour past noon.



Luxury stocks are among the major losers. Hermes International is declining 4.7%. Kering is down 3.2% and LVMH is down 2.5%.



EssilorLuxottica, Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics and Michelin are down 2%-2.4%.



Stallantis, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Thales are down 1.6%-1.7%. Dassault Systemes dropped by about 1% after providing earnings guidance for the year 2029.



Pernod Ricard, Veolia Environment, Engie, Renault, Societe Generale, Bouygues, Eurofins Scientific, AXA, BNP Paribas, Bureau Veritas, Eiffage and Legrand are lower by 1%-1.4%.



In economic news, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment in the Euro Area rose by 8 points from the previous month to 26.5 in November, its highest level in three months and firmly above market consensus for a softer increase to 19.1.



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