Bus Duct Market worth $19.35 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Bus Duct Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.29 billion in 2026 to USD 19.35 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 284 market data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 324 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Bus Duct Market - Global Forecast to 2031.'

The Bus Duct Market is experiencing steady growth, supported by increasing requirements for high-capacity electrical distribution, space-efficient power transmission, and flexible installation architectures. The growing electrical loads of data centers, industrial production facilities, and large commercial buildings are increasing the importance of bus duct systems for distributing power between transformers, switchgear, and downstream equipment. In addition, the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, automated production lines, and critical infrastructure is supporting demand for busways capable of accommodating substantial electrical loads within constrained installation spaces.

The market is also being shaped by increasing demand for modular and reconfigurable power distribution systems. The adoption of high-density computing infrastructure is creating additional technical requirements for bus ducts, particularly in terms of current-carrying capacity, thermal performance, short-circuit withstand capability, and flexible tap-off arrangements. Advancements in compact sandwich construction, insulation materials, enclosure engineering, and plug-in distribution designs are, therefore, supporting the development of more adaptable bus duct solutions for data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial power distribution applications.

Bus Duct Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 14.29 billion

USD 14.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.35 billion

USD 19.35 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

Bus Duct Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, driven by expanding manufacturing capacity, commercial infrastructure development, and rising deployment of data centers across key economies. Investments in semiconductor fabrication, industrial automation, and large-scale building projects are creating additional demand for adaptable power distribution systems, supporting bus duct adoption across new installations and electrical infrastructure upgrades.

By material, the aluminum segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing preference for lightweight electrical distribution systems, lower conductor procurement costs, and reduced structural loading. These advantages are particularly relevant for large commercial facilities, industrial installations, and extensive busway networks where installation logistics and overall project economics influence material selection.

By type, non-segregated phase bus duct is expected to account for the largest share of the global Bus Duct Market during the forecast period, due to their widespread use in low-voltage power distribution across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and data centers, supported by their cost-effectiveness and simpler installation.

By voltage, the Medium (>1-35 kV) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Bus Duct Market driven by its use in power generation, utilities, and heavy industrial applications that require reliable, high-capacity power distribution.

By current rating, 2,001-5,000 A is the largest segment of the global Bus Duct Market, driven by demand for high-capacity power distribution in large industrial facilities, and high-rise commercial buildings.

By end user, data centers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising AI workloads, increasing rack power density, and growing demand for high-capacity, reliable, and scalable power distribution systems.

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Copper is expected to maintain the leading position in the Bus Duct Market, by material, throughout the forecast period.

Copper is expected to retain its dominant market position due to its established specification in electrically demanding installations where conductor performance, connection integrity, and long-term operational consistency are critical. Its suitability for compact distribution assemblies and applications involving frequent load fluctuations supports continued preference among engineering contractors and facility designers. In addition, established fabrication practices, standardized connection designs, and familiarity among electrical installation teams reinforce copper's position in projects where dependable performance and predictable commissioning are prioritized.

The 2,001-5,000 A segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Bus Duct Market, by current rating, over the forecast period.

Bus ducts rated 2,001-5,000 A are suitable for applications requiring high power distribution capacity, including high-rise buildings, large data centers and industrial facilities. These systems support substantial electrical loads while providing reliable power distribution between transformers, switchgear, distribution boards, and major equipment. Increasing investments in data center infrastructure, industrial electrification, and large-scale commercial developments are expected to drive demand for this current rating range. Its suitability for high-capacity power distribution, combined with the need for scalable and space-efficient electrical infrastructure, is expected to sustain its leading position in the Bus Duct Market.

North America is expected to register the second-fastest growth in the global Bus Duct Market during the forecast period.

North America's growth is supported by substantial investments in AI computing infrastructure, expansion of colocation facilities, and increasing requirements for high-density electrical distribution across data center campuses. The US is expected to remain the principal regional contributor as operators develop facilities requiring scalable power delivery, coordinated electrical layouts, and rapid commissioning. In addition, the modernization of manufacturing facilities, semiconductor fabrication investments, and upgrades to aging commercial electrical infrastructure are creating opportunities for bus duct suppliers. The growing preference for prefabricated electrical systems is further supporting adoption, as contractors seek to reduce on-site installation time, simplify cable routing, and accommodate phased capacity expansion without extensive distribution system redesign.

Top Companies in Bus Duct Industry:

The Bus Duct Industry include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Legrand (France), Powell Industries (US), Technibus, Inc. (US), NOVOLECS (Canada), Powergear Limited (India), HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES (South Korea), LS Corp. (South Korea), and Vertiv Group Corp. (US). These companies are strengthening their market position through product portfolio expansions, technological developments, capacity expansions, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansions.

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Bus Duct Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Bus Duct Market is attracting investments from electrical equipment manufacturers, power distribution solution providers, and infrastructure suppliers as spending on data centers, industrial facilities, and electrical network modernization increases. Investments are increasingly directed toward expanding busway manufacturing capacity, developing high-current distribution systems, and improving modular product designs for space-constrained installations. Companies are also strengthening engineering capabilities to address demanding requirements for thermal performance, electrical safety, and rapid project execution. In parallel, investments in hyperscale data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities, and advanced manufacturing plants are creating additional opportunities for bus duct suppliers. The growing need for scalable power distribution in AI-oriented computing infrastructure is further encouraging investment in high-capacity busways and application-specific distribution solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The Bus Duct Market is experiencing a gradual shift in revenue toward applications requiring higher power density, modular distribution, and greater flexibility in electrical infrastructure. While conventional industrial and commercial installations continue to contribute substantially to market revenue, increasing deployment of high-density data centers is creating opportunities for advanced busway systems designed to accommodate changing rack loads and phased capacity expansion. Revenue is also shifting toward solutions offering higher current ratings, configurable tap-off points, and compact installation profiles, particularly in facilities where floor space and installation schedules are critical. In addition, expanding industrial automation and semiconductor manufacturing investments are broadening demand across specialized electrical distribution applications. The increasing emphasis on scalable infrastructure and adaptable power delivery is expected further to influence revenue patterns across product categories and geographic markets.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Bus Duct Market is focused on expanding electrical distribution capabilities, strengthening regional market access, and broadening product portfolios for infrastructure projects. In July 2025, Legrand acquired Quitérios, a Portuguese manufacturer specializing in modular distribution boards for electrical installations and digital networks. The acquisition strengthened Legrand's complementary electrical distribution portfolio and supported its broader strategy to expand its presence across building infrastructure and digital electrification markets.

Bus Duct Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, March 2024-July 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2025 Acquisition Legrand (France) Quitérios (Portugal) Legrand acquired Quitérios, a Portuguese manufacturer specializing in modular distribution boards for electrical and digital networks. The transaction expanded Legrand's capabilities in modular electrical distribution infrastructure and supported its broader energy and digital transition strategy.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Bus Duct Market remains competitive, with revenue distributed across established electrical equipment manufacturers and specialized busway suppliers. Major players such as ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), and Siemens (Germany) are strengthening their positions through high-capacity busway development, product portfolio expansion, manufacturing investments, strategic acquisitions, and technological innovation. Competition is increasingly influenced by suppliers' ability to address data center power distribution requirements, deliver modular and scalable busway systems, and provide application-specific solutions for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

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