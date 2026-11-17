Wheeled Armored Vehicles Market worth $37.28 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the wheeled armored vehicles market is projected to reach USD 37.28 billion by 2031 from USD 23.65 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Wheeled Armored Vehicles Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Wheeled Armored Vehicles Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 23.65 billion

USD 23.65 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 37.28 billion

USD 37.28 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.5%

Wheeled Armored Vehicles Market Trends & Insights:

The wheeled armored vehicles market is driven by military vehicle replacement programs, rising security needs, and increased procurement of armored vehicles for combat and troop transport. Countries are also investing in vehicles with improved protection, mobility and weapon systems.

By Platform, the armored fighting vehicles segment is expected to hold a 33.2% market share in 2031.

By mobility, the 4×4 segment is expected to lead the wheeled armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the crewed vehicles segment is expected to lead the wheeled armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

By technology, the conventional armored vehicles segment is likely to hold a 94.4% market share in 2031.

By end-user, the military segment is expected to lead the wheeled armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

By region, the Middle East is projected to record the highest CAGR in the wheeled armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

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The market is growing as countries replace older fleets and buy vehicles for troop transport, combat, patrol, and border security. Military and homeland security forces need vehicles that can move on roads while protecting personnel from gunfire and blasts. New orders for 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, and 10x10 & above vehicles are supporting demand. Spending on armor, weapons, communication equipment, repairs, and upgrades is also increasing as countries work to keep their existing fleets in service for longer.

'Armored fighting vehicles segment to lead wheeled armored vehicles market from 2026 to 2031'

By platform type, the armored fighting vehicles segment is likely to be the largest-growing during the forecast period, as armies buy them in large numbers for troop transport, combat, and reconnaissance. This segment includes armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, assault gun vehicles, and other combat platforms used in military operations. Many countries are replacing older fleets and ordering new vehicles with better armor, weapons, and communication systems. The cost of these vehicles and continued spending on upgrades and repairs also support the segment's market share.

'Uncrewed vehicles segment to be the fastest-growing between 2026 and 2031'

By mode of operation, the uncrewed vehicles segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the wheeled armored vehicles industry during the forecast period, as military forces look to reduce the risk to soldiers during patrol, reconnaissance, mine clearance, and supply missions. These vehicles can enter dangerous areas without carrying personnel and can be operated from a safe distance. Better cameras, sensors, and remote-control systems are making them more useful. New testing programs and military orders are also supporting growth from a small base.

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'Europe to be the second- fastest-growing in the wheeled armored vehicles market from 2026 to 2031'

By region, Europe is anticipated to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising defense expenditure, heightened geopolitical tensions, and the growing need to strengthen military mobility and operational readiness. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has accelerated investments in modernizing land forces, replenishing military inventories, and enhancing NATO members' defense capabilities. European governments are prioritizing the procurement of advanced armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and mine-resistant vehicles equipped with improved protection, surveillance, and communication systems. Additionally, NATO standardization, cross-border defense cooperation, and increasing demand for rapid deployment capabilities are supporting procurement programs. The shift toward modular, digitally integrated platforms further strengthens market growth.

General Dynamics Corporation, KNDS, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems, IDV, ST Engineering, Thales, Hanwha Group, POLSKA GRUPA ZBROJENIOWA S.A., and EDGE Group are the major players in the wheeled armored vehicles companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and RoW.

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