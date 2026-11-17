New partnership strengthens medical equipment management, operational efficiency, and clinical technology support at one of Mobile, Alabama's leading healthcare institutions.

MOBILE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Springhill Medical Center and enBio Corp, a growing provider of Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) and biomedical engineering services, are pleased to announce a new partnership, effective November 2, 2026, under which enBio has assumed responsibility for managing the hospital's Biomedical Engineering Department.

Founded in 1975, Springhill Medical Center is a privately owned, 270-bed acute care hospital that has served the Mobile community for more than five decades. Known for its commitment to personalized patient care, clinical excellence, and investment in advanced medical technology, Springhill continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

Through this partnership, enBio will provide comprehensive biomedical engineering management.

The collaboration is designed to enhance medical equipment reliability, improve operational efficiencies, and ensure healthcare professionals have access to safe, properly maintained, and dependable medical technology.

"Springhill Medical Center has built an extraordinary legacy of caring for its community for more than 50 years, and we are honored to become part of that journey," said Arthur Zenian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of enBio Corp. "Our commitment goes beyond maintaining medical equipment. We believe in building lasting relationships, supporting the healthcare professionals who depend on these technologies every day, and ultimately contributing to exceptional patient care. We look forward to working alongside Springhill's leadership and clinical teams to deliver the level of service, accountability, and innovation they deserve."

"At Springhill Medical Center, excellence is more than a standard; it is a commitment we make every day, especially in the care and safety of our patients. We are excited to partner with enBio, whose expertise, innovation, and dedication to exceptional service align with our organizational values. Together, we look forward to strengthening operational performance, supporting our clinical teams, and continuing to deliver outstanding patient care," said Jen Walstad, Vice President, Organizational Excellence, Springhill Medical Center.

The partnership also reflects enBio's continued expansion across the United States, bringing its personalized, hands-on approach to biomedical engineering management to healthcare organizations seeking reliable, responsive, and cost-effective technology support.

"At enBio, we believe that successful partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to excellence," Zenian added. "Springhill's longstanding dedication to its patients and community aligns with our values, and we are excited about what we will accomplish together."

About Springhill Medical Center

Founded in 1975, Springhill Medical Center is a family-owned, 270-bed acute care hospital located in Mobile, Alabama. For more than 50 years, Springhill has provided comprehensive healthcare services, including emergency medicine, cardiovascular care, surgical services, women's health, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and advanced diagnostic services. With a longstanding commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and personalized patient care, Springhill Medical Center continues to serve as an important healthcare resource for Mobile and the surrounding communities.

For more information, visit www.springhillmedicalcenter.com.

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp delivers Healthcare Technology Management services, biomedical engineering, medical equipment planning, hospital bed and gurney management, healthcare staffing to hospitals nationwide, and CMS and Joint Commission compliance services. The company is committed to transparency, operational excellence, and value-optimized service, with a mission of "Solving Healthcare Equipment Challenges, Every Day."

For more information, please visit www.enBio.com | (818) 953-9976

SOURCE: enBio Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/springhill-medical-center-partners-with-enbio-corp-to-manage-biomedic-1252193