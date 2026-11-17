With current disclosure in place, the Company turns its full energy to expanding PUR Biologics, commercializing a patented orthobiologics pipeline, and unlocking the value of its intellectual property

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTCID:ORHB), a healthcare technology company delivering proprietary solutions to the multi-billion-dollar spine, orthopedic, and regenerative medicine markets, announced that its common stock is now trading on the OTCID market tier, following designation by OTC Markets Group.

The designation follows the Company's completion of its fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 annual reports, the required management certification, and verification of its company profile with OTC Markets. Current and prospective shareholders now have access to up-to-date information on HippoFi's business, financial condition, and share structure through the Company's OTC Markets profile.

More importantly, the designation marks a turning point. With its disclosure obligations complete, HippoFi's management is now fully focused on the opportunity in front of it: a commercial subsidiary with products in surgeons' hands today, a patent portfolio in bone and cartilage regeneration, and licensing relationships the Company believes are an important part of its strategy.

"HippoFi was built to own and commercialize differentiated technology in one of the largest segments of orthopedics," said CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and President of HippoFi. "The OTCID designation gives our shareholders transparency and gives the Company the standing to pursue the transactions and partnerships that strategy requires. We are now in a position to do what we set out to do."

"The orthobiologics industry has gotten bigger and less innovative at the same time, and surgeons have noticed," said Ryan Fernan, Chief Executive Officer of PUR Biologics. "This is the first time PUR has had a full commercial portfolio, a patented pipeline, and a current public company behind us all at once. We know exactly what to do with that. Expand distribution, commercialize the pipeline, and put the IP to work."

Three Priorities for Growth

Following the OTCID designation, HippoFi and PUR Biologics are concentrating on three priorities:

Expand distribution. Grow PUR's commercial portfolio through independent representatives, regional distributors, and hospital and surgery center customers across the United States.

Commercialize the pipeline. Advance the Company's patented and licensed technologies in bone regeneration and cartilage repair toward market.

Unlock the IP. Pursue strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements, and other transactions that capture the value of the Company's intellectual property portfolio.

The Company intends to provide regular updates on these initiatives as developments warrant. HippoFi's disclosure filings and market information are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ORHB/overview. Information on PUR Biologics and its products is available at www.purbiologics.com.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. is a publicly traded healthcare technology company focused on delivering proprietary technologies and solutions to the spine, orthopedic, and regenerative medicine markets. The Company's purpose is to improve patient outcomes and quality of life through the commercialization of biotechnology and regenerative therapies designed to address degenerative and disease-related conditions. HippoFi's strategy is centered on commercialization and licensing of its technologies, industry partnerships, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of its sales and distribution channels. The Company operates through two business segments, Regenerative Therapeutics and Surgical Solutions. PUR Biologics, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary and Regenerative Therapeutics division, commercializes biologic products for spine, orthopedic, and related applications. HippoFi is also advancing regenerative medicine technologies focused on bone regeneration, cartilage repair, and orthopedic applications supported by its patent portfolio.

About PUR Biologics, LLC

PUR Biologics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc., is a science-driven orthobiologics company supporting surgeons and healthcare providers in spine and orthopedic procedures. The Company's portfolio includes Advanced Allografts, Specialized Synthetics, and Cellular Solutions used in spine fusion and orthopedic applications. In addition to its commercial portfolio, PUR Biologics is advancing a pipeline of regenerative medicine technologies in bone regeneration, cartilage repair, and tissue engineering, designed to address future needs in orthopedic care. More information is available at www.purbiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's plans, strategies, growth, commercialization efforts, partnerships, product development, the value of its intellectual property and licensing relationships, and future business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "designed to," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to product commercialization, regulatory matters, competition, access to capital, litigation, and the other factors described in the Company's disclosure filings available at www.otcmarkets.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Inquiries

HippoFi, Inc.

Email: info@purbiologics.com

Phone: 714.248.6777

OTC Markets profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ORHB/overview

Media Inquiries

PUR Biologics, LLC

Email: info@purbiologics.com

www.purbiologics.com

Follow PUR Biologics

X: https://x.com/purbiologics

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/purbiologics

SOURCE: HippoFi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/hippofi-achieves-otcid-market-designation-opening-a-new-chapter-of-commercial-growth-1252406