Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces assay results from the first two diamond drill holes completed at the Jalsuri Northeast target as part of its Phase 2 drill program (the "Program") at the Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño"), Bolivia.

HIGHLIGHTS

High-grade silver mineralization: Both drill holes returned broad zones of near-surface high-grade silver mineralization within which high-grade silver grades occur: Drill hole CO-0023 intersected 12 meters ( "m" ) grading 441 grams per metric ton (" g/t ") silver and 0.26 g/t gold from 22-34 m within which 1 m returned 2,620 g/t silver (84.2 ounces per metric ton (" oz/t ") from 31-32 m and 1 m grading 1,220 g/t (39.2 oz/t) silver from 33-34 m (Table 1). Drill-hole CO-0022 returned 7 m at 194 g/t silver including 1 m at 511 g/t silver from 28-29 m (Table 1). These drill holes are the first tests of the Jalsuri Northeast target which outcrops over 1 kilometer ( "km" ) strike and is open at both ends and at depth.



Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, Director and Qualified Person, stated: "The Cosuño Project delivered its third discovery with these highly encouraging drilling results. Important silver intercepts have been made at Pocañita Chica, Jalsuri North, and now Jalsuri Northeast. Hole CO-0023 returned high-grade intercepts of 2,620 g/t silver over 1 meter, which is the highest silver grade returned by drilling to date at Cosuño. In fact, this drill hole may be one the best from Bolivia in the past year or so. The results are particularly significant because they come from the first drill holes testing a major new zone, Jalsuri Northeast. Immediately outside of these high-grade silver intervals are broad zinc zones starting at surface."

SUMMARY

Drill-holes CO-0022 and CO-0023 represent the first drilling at Jalsuri Northeast, a newly identified, 1,000-m-long, east-west-trending structural zone (Tables 1 and 2; Figures 1 to 3). The discovery features high-grade silver mineralization within a steeply dipping breccia/fault zone separating volcanic rocks from basement sedimentary rocks.

Both holes were drilled from the same platform, with CO-0023 drilled at a steeper angle below CO-0022 (Figure 3).

CO-0022 intersected 7 m grading 194 g/t silver, including 1 m at 511 g/t silver. CO-0023 delivered the highest silver grades encountered to date at Cosuño, intersecting 3 m grading 1,394 g/t silver, including 1 m at 2,620 g/t silver and another 1 m at 1,220 g/t silver. These high-grade intervals occur within a broad 32-m intersection grading 185 g/t silver and 3.3% zinc.

The results demonstrate continuity of high-grade silver mineralization between the holes with grades increasing with depth. Importantly, the mineralization remains open at depth as well as on strike, highlighting the potential for further expansion of this emerging silver zone.

Tim Shearcroft, Founder and CEO, stated: "Drill-hole CO-0023 is our best and highest-grade silver hole to date alongside important gold, lead, and zinc values. These promising first results from Jalsuri Northeast, located 3.5 km from Pocañita Chica, highlight the growing scale and potential of the Cosuño project. The BP Silver exploration team has now made three important emerging discoveries in under a year at Cosuño: Pocañita Chica, Jalsuri North, and now Jalsuri Northeast. Importantly, multiple outcropping targets remain to be drill tested, providing growing potential for Cosuño to develop into a significant silver discovery."

Jalsuri Northeast

Jalsuri Northeast is an approximately 1-km long, east-west-trending structural zone defined by surface mapping and geochemical sampling. CO-0022 and CO-0023 intersected strongly silicified hydrothermal breccias containing quartz, barite and sulphide veinlets, with local argillic alteration. In detail, mineralization is hosted along the faulted contact between volcanic rocks and underlying sedimentary basement rocks (see Figure 3).

Both holes intersected broad zones of mineralized breccia. CO-0022 returned 16 m grading 133 g/t (4.3 oz/t) silver within a broader 30-m interval averaging 79.6 g/t (2.6 oz/t) silver. CO-0023 returned 12 m grading 441 g/t (14.2 oz/t) silver, including high-grade silver intervals, within a broader 32-m interval averaging 185 g/t (5.9 oz/t) silver (Table 1). Locally higher-grade zinc mineralization was also encountered, with drill hole CO-0022 intersecting 11.0 m grading 4.7% zinc and CO-0023 intersecting 16.8 m grading 6.6% zinc (Table 2)

Table 1. Silver-dominated intersections with associated gold (Au), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver equivalent ("AgEq").

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Table 2. Zinc-dominated intersections with associated silver (Ag), gold (Au), lead (Pb), and zinc equivalent ("ZnEq").

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Notes to Table 1 & 2:

(1) Silver equivalent ("AgEq") and zinc equivalent ("ZnEq") grades were calculated using 2025 average metal prices reported by the U.S. Geological Survey: US$38.00 per ounce for silver (Ag), US$1.30 per pound for zinc (Zn), US$3,300 per ounce for gold (Au), and US$1.06 per pound for lead (Pb).

(2) Recoveries of 90% have been assumed for all metals for illustrative exploration purposes. The Cosuño Project is at an early exploration stage, and no metallurgical test work has been completed to establish metal recoveries. Metal-equivalent calculations are used solely as an exploration tool to assist in evaluating and reporting drill intercepts. They do not represent an estimate of recoverable metal content; net smelter returns or economic value.

(3) Reported intervals represent core lengths. True widths have not yet been determined.

(4) Silver intersections were calculated using a cutoff grade of 10 g/t silver, with sub-intervals reported at 30, 60 and 90 g/t silver. Reported intervals may include internal dilution.

(5) Intersections calculated at cutoff grades of 0.10% zinc with sub-intervals at 0.50% and 1.00% zinc. The intervals may include some internal dilution.

Figure 1. Cosuño Project 3D Plan View Map Showing Drill Collars.

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Figure 2. Jalsuri Northeast Plan Map Showing Drill Hole Location and Cross-Section Line A-A'

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Figure 3. Cross-Section of Drill Holes CO-0022 and CO-0023.

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Figure 4: Hole CO-0023: From 31 to 32 m, 1 m at 2,620 g/t (84.2 oz/t) silver, 0.26 g/t gold, 0.7% lead, 0.2% zinc, matrix-supported polymictic breccia with oxidized cement and zones of dark gray silica cementation.

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Figure 5: Hole CO-0023: From 33 to 34 m, 1 m at 1,220 g/t (39.2 oz/t) silver, 0.12 g/t gold, 0.6% lead, 0.1% zinc, clast-supported breccia with subrounded, silicified clasts and silica cement. Some clasts contain millimeter-scale silica veinlets, while granular silica veinlets crosscut the breccia.

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Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Dr. Redwood is a director of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

The work program was designed and supervised by Gonzalo Lemuz, P.Geo, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, who was responsible for all aspects of the work, including the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) program. On-site personnel at the Project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS laboratory in Oruro for sample preparation. The core samples were prepared by ALS at their laboratory in Oruro, Bolivia and the sample pulps were shipped to their laboratory in El Callao, Peru for analysis. ALS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO9001:2015. ALS is independent of BP Silver. Silver and multi-elements were analysed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish. Gold was analysed by fire assay and AAS finish. BPAG inserted certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates to monitor QAQC. All diamond drill holes were drilled in HQ-diameter core. The average core recovery was 95% for CO-0012 and 97% for CO-0013.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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