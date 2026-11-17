Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to conduct, at the Company's discretion, a normal course issuer bid program to purchase up to 7,550,181 of its common shares (the "Bid"). The Board of Directors of the Company approved the Bid on September 7, 2026.

The Company is commencing the Bid because it believes that from time to time the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business, and that the repurchase of its common shares at those times would be in the best interests of its shareholders.

As of September 7, 2026, the Company had 132,417,754 common shares issued and outstanding. The maximum number of common shares that may be purchased by the Company under the Bid represents approximately 10% of the Company's "Public Float" (calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")). The Bid will commence on November 18, 2026, and will terminate on November 17, 2027, or on an earlier date in the event that the maximum number of common shares sought in the Bid has been repurchased. The Company reserves the right to terminate the Bid at any time.

Purchases pursuant to the Bid are expected to be made with existing working capital through the facilities of the TSXV, or by such other permitted means (including through alternative trading systems in Canada), at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted.

Any purchases on the TSXV under the Bid will be subject to all limitations as set forth in the TSXV rules. All common shares purchased by Olive under the Bid will be cancelled.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as the broker through which the Bid will be conducted.

The Company obtained TSXV approval for a previous normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 8,321,280 common shares for the period between September 3, 2025 to September 2, 2026. A total of 4,046,000 common shares were purchased pursuant to the Company's previous normal course issuer bid at a weighted average price of $0.0912 per common share.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Olive to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements concerning Olive's intended future disclosure practices. Although Olive believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Olive does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This commentary is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The information provided in this recording has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable and is believed to be accurate at the time of publishing but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.

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