Indielux GmbH, a developer of plug-in solar and storage safety technology, and p&e power&energy GmbH, a specialist in battery power electronics, have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement a jointly developed safety concept for modular plug-in battery storage systems. The concept combines p&e's multilevel technology, which generates alternating current (AC) directly at the battery cell level without a central inverter, with Indielux's patented ready2plugin safety technology. The companies say the combination is designed to prevent household electrical wiring from overheating. According ...

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