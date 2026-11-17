Iconic has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Peak Capital, with participation from Bridford Group, Common Magic, Graduate Ventures, NP-Hard, and Tiny VC.

Since its founding in mid-2025, Iconic has signed five clients in energy, infrastructure, and AI infrastructure: a global energy major, a leading European utility, a major European airport, a European rail infrastructure owner, and a global contractor building semiconductor fabs and data centers. Each spends over $1 billion annually on capital projects.

An estimated $15 trillion is invested in capital projects annually, yet fewer than 3% are delivered on time, on budget, and to plan. Capital projects rarely fail because of engineering complexity, but because decisions are made without a complete understanding of the project. Information is fragmented across documents and systems shared by owners, contractors, and engineering firms. Decisions are hard to reverse, with consequences lasting years through delays, claims, and cost overruns.

"Software has always organized the documents, but it never understood the project. Capital projects fail in predictable ways, yet every new one is treated as unique, and what one team learns leaves with its people. We are building software that understands each project and remembers the ones before it," said Krijn de Nood, Iconic's CEO and co-founder.

Iconic's proprietary AI software connects design, engineering, commercial, and contract information to identify contradictions, missing information, design flaws, and constraints before they cause rework or claims. In one review, Iconic found that the plot plan for a new industrial plant placed part of the facility inside the site's safety boundary, where construction was prohibited. Caught during design, it could be addressed before construction, avoiding redesign and months of delay.

"Iconic is becoming an important part in how we run tenders for our projects," said Sander Tensen, Manager Engineering Technology at Eneco. "Most tenders we send out are now reviewed by Iconic first, whereby we always find things we need to improve. And our engineers spend less time cross-checking documents and more time on the engineering only they can do."

Client demand is growing faster than Iconic's team can serve it. The funding will expand its commercial and delivery teams in Amsterdam, support expansion into Germany, the UK, and the US, as well as extend the platform across the project lifecycle with blueprints for each project type, so every project improves the next.

"Capital projects are among the largest undertakings in the physical economy, yet far too few land on time, on budget, and on scope. The bottleneck is decision quality, not effort," said Tea Elezi, Partner at Peak Capital. "Iconic is the shift behind our Blue Collar Renaissance thesis made real: AI-native software reaching the built world. With exceptional founders and blue-chip customers from day one, we are proud to lead this round."

Iconic was founded by second-time founders Krijn de Nood and Richard Stronkman. Krijn led assurance reviews of megaprojects worth up to $15 billion at McKinsey before co-founding Meatable. Richard founded and exited PublicSonar, an AI company specializing in extracting early-warning signals from unstructured data, the same core capability that underpins Iconic.

About Iconic

Asset owners and contractors in energy, infrastructure, and AI use it to review documents, apply lessons learned and standards, and make better project decisions. Iconic is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and GDPR compliant. Founded in 2025 in Amsterdam, Iconic is backed by Peak Capital, Bridford Group, Common Magic, Graduate Ventures, NP-Hard, and Tiny VC.

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Media contact

Megan McDonough

megan@iconic.works