OpenCTI brings threat intelligence directly into the security tools teams already use, and its ecosystem is growing faster than ever, with more than 100 integrations added since December

Filigran, the company behind the open-source XTM Platform for agentic CTEM, today announced that OpenCTI now offers more than 400 integrations. The threat intelligence platform's ecosystem spans commercial and open-source threat feeds, enrichment services, and the SIEM, EDR, and SOAR platforms security teams use every day. By embedding intelligence directly into these existing workflows, OpenCTI breaks down data silos and turns raw information into actionable defense right on the front line.

That expansion is increasingly driven by the growing OpenCTI community. Community members now add an average of nine integrations per month, more than double the previous 12-month average. This accelerating momentum is reflected across the open-source project, which recently surpassed 10,000 GitHub stars after growing more than 30% this year. Because OpenCTI is open source, threat analysts and development engineers can build the connectors their own environments need, and every new contribution makes the platform more valuable for everyone else.

According to Filigran's State of Threat Management report, the single most important factor when evaluating cybersecurity tools is integration with existing security platforms. OpenCTI's open architecture lets organizations choose the intelligence sources that fit their mission, from adversary and malware tracking to financial fraud and AI risk. The platform then pipes that intelligence directly into tools like Google SecOps, Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike Falcon, Splunk, ServiceNow and more. Analysts get threat context inside their existing workflows, not in another standalone console.

"Data in a silo is powerless, and no single vendor can connect it all," said Samuel Hassine, CEO and co-founder of Filigran. "Our team builds and maintains the integrations organizations depend on, and the community reaches the places a vendor roadmap never will, like regional feeds, niche tools and specialized sources. When the people closest to the problem build the connections themselves, the platform keeps pace with a security landscape that never stops changing."

"Threat intelligence delivers the greatest value when it reaches the teams and systems responsible for acting on it," said David Holmes, VP of Partnerships at Flashpoint, the world's largest private provider of threat intelligence. "OpenCTI's expanding integration ecosystem helps organizations break down information silos and bring critical threat context into their existing security workflows. Our partnership with Filigran reflects a shared commitment to making intelligence more accessible, actionable and effective in helping organizations stay ahead of emerging threats."

Intelligence where teams already work

OpenCTI's integrations push structured threat intelligence into the tools security teams already use and, in some cases, also ingest case findings back into OpenCTI. This means that security teams see adversary, malware and vulnerability context right inside their existing alerts, cases and workflows, enabling them to make faster decisions. The average OpenCTI deployment runs 29 integrations.

Recent additions:

Google SecOps SOAR: Exchanges threat intelligence and case data between platforms, reducing manual work across tools

Exchanges threat intelligence and case data between platforms, reducing manual work across tools SigmaHQ: Imports thousands of community-maintained detection rules into OpenCTI to correlate with threat intelligence

Imports thousands of community-maintained detection rules into OpenCTI to correlate with threat intelligence ServiceNow Vulnerability Response: Sends vulnerability intelligence from OpenCTI to ServiceNow to support remediation tracking

Sends vulnerability intelligence from OpenCTI to ServiceNow to support remediation tracking Google Digital Threat Monitoring and Recorded Future Attack Surface Intelligence: Bring digital risk alerts and attack surface findings into OpenCTI as enriched incidents

Bring digital risk alerts and attack surface findings into OpenCTI as enriched incidents Palo Alto Cortex XDR: Pushes OpenCTI indicators to Palo Alto Cortex XDR as IOCs in real time, with severity, expiration and deletion handled automatically

Contributors submit community connectors as pull requests on GitHub. Filigran engineers review the code and implementation before adding approved connectors to the library. The full catalog is available to Community and Enterprise Edition users; Enterprise Edition also supports one-click connector deployment.

Security teams can browse the full OpenCTI integration catalog at hub.filigran.io. Developers who want to build and contribute a connector can find guidelines in the OpenCTI connectors repository on GitHub.

To learn more, please visit the blog here.

About Filigran

Filigran builds the open-source XTM Platform for Agentic CTEM. On the XTM One agentic core, OpenCTI, OpenAEV and OpenCRQ help security teams know their threats, validate their defenses and quantify cyber risk. Founded in 2022, Filigran's platforms are trusted by more than 6,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more: Website Blog LinkedIn

FAQs

Does OpenCTI integrate with the security tools my team already uses?

Filigran's OpenCTI integrates with major SIEM, SOAR, EDR and case management platforms, along with hundreds of commercial and open-source intelligence feeds. Several of the deepest integrations, including those for Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, Palo Alto Cortex XSOAR, Elastic Security and Google SecOps, deploy directly from the partner platform. The intelligence appears exactly where analysts already work.

What can security teams actually do with OpenCTI integrations?

Most teams start with foundational sources such as MITRE ATT&CK, CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, AbuseIPDB and VirusTotal-the most widely ingested feeds on the platform-and use them to enrich investigations with context. From there, integrations share that intelligence with the tools teams use for detection and response. By design, OpenCTI delivers data without altering tool configurations. Security teams keep full control of response decisions.

Is it easy to set up an OpenCTI integration?

Yes. You configure RSS, CSV, or TAXII feeds directly within OpenCTI. Connectors run as standalone processes alongside the platform. Third-party integrations install from the partner's own application. Filigran's Enterprise Edition makes deployment even easier by offering one-click connector deployment.

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