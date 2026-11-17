Compact, cost-optimized chassis enables independent security enclaves within the Army's standardized vehicle footprint

Pacific Defense, a leading provider of open-architecture C5ISR and electronic warfare mission systems, today announced the launch of its RCH9070VP next-generation 7-slot chassis, a compact, rugged platform designed to support the U.S. Army's CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) requirements and evolving tactical mission capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117422560/en/

Pacific Defense's Next Gen 7-Slot Chassis Integrated Multi-Mission Comms/EW/C5ISR Solutions (RCH9070VP)

Developed as a lower SWaP-C alternative to Pacific Defense's 9-slot CMFF chassis, the RCH9070VP provides a cost-optimized solution for applications requiring high-performance processing, networking, communications, and electronic warfare capabilities within constrained platform space. Its compact design allows two chassis to fit side by side within the Army's Standardized A-Kit Vehicle Envelope (SAVE), enabling physical separation of red/black security enclaves at the chassis level.

"The RCH9070VP makes open-architecture mission capabilities accessible to a broader range of tactical platforms and applications," said Pedja Mitrovic, Vice President of Modular Products at Pacific Defense. "By optimizing size, weight, power, and cost while enabling physical separation of security enclaves, we're giving customers a more practical path to integrate and modernize their systems while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as requirements evolve."

Aligned with SOSA, CMOSS, and OpenVPX standards, the RCH9070VP supports the integration of government, Pacific Defense, and third-party technologies. Its seven-slot configuration includes four dedicated RF mission payload slots, high-speed networking, timing, and power, with backplane connectivity supporting up to 100 Gb/s to each RF payload slot and up to 16 RF analog interfaces.

Designed for demanding operational environments, the chassis supports tray-mounted ground vehicle installations and conduction-cooled configurations for high-altitude applications. Improved thermal performance, ruggedized construction, and integrated chassis management support reliable operation while simplifying integration and sustainment.

The RCH9070VP further expands Pacific Defense's modular product portfolio with a versatile foundation for electronic warfare, intelligence, communications, networking, and edge computing applications across ground, maritime, and airborne platforms.

For more information, visit www.pacific-defense.com/RCH9070VP

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is a leading provider of innovative solutions in C5ISR, Electronic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Communications for mission-critical environments. Focused on leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, Pacific Defense delivers cutting-edge technology that enables faster adaptation to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Pacific Defense plays a key role in shaping the future of defense technologies. For more information, visit pacific-defense.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117422560/en/

Contacts:

Pacific Defense Media Contact

For more information contact:

marketing@pacific-defense.com