Waltz brings a decade of communications experience across government and strategic intelligence.

Onebrief, the AI-native planning and workflow platform trusted across government, today announced that it has hired Paige Waltz to lead Onebrief's communications department. Waltz joins Onebrief from strategic intelligence firm Strider Technologies, where she most recently served as senior director of global communications.

Based in Washington, D.C., Waltz joins Onebrief on the heels of the Army Contracting Command awarding Onebrief a prime Enterprise Contract last month and earning FedRAMP Class D (High) certification through Second Front Systems.

"Growth at our pace demands increasing credibility," said Onebrief COO Adam Lackey. "Paige exemplifies our commitment to excellent communications, having earned a decade of trust with Congress, the press, and the public."

"Leaders need to make faster, more confident decisions, and Onebrief enables them to do that," said Waltz. "I'm looking forward to working with this mission-driven team to show what the platform's agentic planning and decision-making tools can do, and are already doing, to help commands in the field."

Before joining Strider Technologies, Waltz spent more than eight years working in communications roles on Capitol Hill. She spent six years in the office of then-Sen. Mitt Romney, beginning as digital director and serving as his communications director from January 2024 until the end of his term in January 2025.

Earlier, Waltz was digital media coordinator for then-House Speaker Paul Ryan. She also worked on the 2017 and 2021 presidential inaugurations for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and served as the committee's communications director in 2021.

Waltz earned her bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and her master's degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is the command platform that delivers decision dominance through AI modeling and simulation. By unifying operational data, agentic AI, collaborative planning, and continuous simulation into a single platform, Onebrief enables users to move from question to decision in minutes. Trusted across the Joint Force and deployed from classified environments to global exercises, Onebrief helps commands act with greater speed, confidence, and effectiveness. Learn more at onebrief.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: media@onebrief.com