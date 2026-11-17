DataA:LIGNED Launches as Chief Data Officer Exchange Evolves to Unite Enterprise Data, AI and Strategy Leaders

New IQPC Exchange portfolio brings together cross-functional decision-makers to align technology investment, business strategy and enterprise AI transformation.

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQPC Exchange, a global organiser of invitation-only events connecting senior business leaders and solution providers, today announced the launch of DataA:LIGNED, the evolution of the Chief Data Officer Exchange, bringing together 70 senior leaders advancing data-driven automation and AI transformation within large enterprises.

As organisations move beyond AI experimentation towards enterprise-wide adoption, success increasingly depends on alignment between data, technology, strategy and business leaders. DataA:LIGNED reflects this shift, creating a community where the stakeholders shaping enterprise transformation can address shared challenges and align their priorities.

The challenge is no longer simply understanding what AI can do, but determining what organisations need to do differently to fully harness its potential. With data increasingly underpinning process automation and agentic decision-making, technology investment, business strategy and execution must become more closely connected.

'AI is exposing an uncomfortable truth: technology is evolving faster than many organisations can align around it. The opportunity is enormous, but so is the gap between experimentation and real enterprise value. Closing that gap requires more than better technology. It requires business, data, AI, transformation and technology leaders to make decisions together about value, investment, governance and execution.'

Philip Gardner, Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, Colliers

'True value creation through enterprise transformation will not be achieved by data-, technology-, or business leaders in isolation. It will be realised by how effectively they align around vision and execution. DataA:LIGNED brings these groups of expertise together in one community, creating an environment where conversations on challenging opportunities, turn into executable strategies.'

Loulou van Ravensteijn, Chief Data Officer, Provincie Gelderland, and Chair ofDataA:LIGNED

Bringing the Right Decision-Makers Together

Building on the established Chief Data Officer Exchange, DataA:LIGNED expands its focus beyond data leadership to bring together senior executives across AI, analytics, information technology, strategy, transformation and innovation.

Recognising that strategic technology decisions rarely sit with a single executive, DataA:LIGNED encourages organisations to bring multiple stakeholders into the same conversations, strengthening alignment between business priorities and technology investment.

Retaining its trusted one-to-one meeting format, DataA:LIGNED creates opportunities for enterprise leaders to connect with peers, address interconnected transformation challenges and move from AI experimentation towards scalable business outcomes. For technology partners, it provides access to decision-makers across different divisions, enabling deeper relationships beyond a single point of contact.

The launch features senior leaders from organisations including Provincie Gelderland, Creditsafe, Siemens Healthineers, ABB, DEMOS Pharmaceutical and SNCF Connect, reflecting the breadth of expertise shaping enterprise AI and transformation agendas.

Under the banner 'Where Strategy, Data, AI, Technology and People Align,' the DataA:LIGNED portfolio will bring together enterprise leaders through dedicated events spanning general industry, retail and financial services.

The flagship DataA:LIGNED Exchange takes place on 17-18 March 2027 in London, followed by sector-focused exchanges throughout the year.

To learn more about DataA:LIGNED, explore upcoming events or enquire about participation and partnership opportunities, visit our website.

About DataA:LIGNED

DataA:LIGNED is the evolution of the Chief Data Officer Exchange, bringing together 70 senior leaders advancing data-driven automation and AI transformation within large enterprises. Through its trusted one-to-one Exchange format, DataA:LIGNED connects data, AI, technology, strategy and business leaders to align priorities and advance enterprise transformation.

DataA:LIGNED is part of the IQPC Exchange portfolio.

About IQPC Exchange

For more than 20 years, IQPC Exchange has connected senior decision-makers and leading solution providers through focused, invitation-only events across Europe, North America and beyond. Combining strategic content, peer-to-peer collaboration and tailored one-to-one meetings, its Exchanges bring together carefully selected business communities to address shared challenges, build meaningful relationships and drive business outcomes.



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