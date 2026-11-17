Meaco appoints former Apple, Beats and Yerba Madre marketing leader Emily Kortlang as Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment signals next phase of growth as Meaco strengthens its ambition to become Europe's leading air treatment and home comfort brand

GUILDFORD, England, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaco, the European air treatment and home comfort brand, has appointed Emily Kortlang as Chief Marketing Officer.

Kortlang joins Meaco following more than two decades building internationally recognised challenger brands, bringing experience from Red Bull, Beats by Dr. Dre, Apple and Yerba Madre. She will lead Meaco's brand and marketing strategy, deepen customer insight and accelerate growth across Europe.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Meaco. Known for its award-winning dehumidifiers, air purifiers and fans, the business has built a loyal customer base through product performance, innovation and trust. It is investing in building a stronger consumer brand presence across Europe, aiming to become the region's leading air treatment and home comfort brand.

Kortlang joins from Yerba Madre, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer, leading global marketing, overseeing the company's transformation from Guayakí to Yerba Madre. Prior to that, she held senior marketing leadership positions at Apple, leading the Beats by Dr. Dre brand across EMEA.

Emily Kortlang, Chief Marketing Officer, Meaco, said:

"What attracted me to Meaco is that it already has many of the ingredients that great brands spend years trying to build: exceptional products, deep expertise and an incredibly loyal customer base.The opportunity is to build on those foundations and unlock the next stage of growth. More people than ever are thinking about air quality, energy efficiency and comfort in their homes. Meaco is uniquely positioned to lead that conversation across Europe. I've spent my career helping ambitious brands connect with people in meaningful ways, whether through culture, community or purpose. I'm excited to bring that experience to a category that is becoming increasingly important to people's everyday lives."

Conor Sugrue, CEO of Meaco, said:

"Emily joins us at an exciting point in Meaco's journey. Over many years we've earned the trust of customers through product innovation, quality and outstanding service. Our ambition now is to build one of Europe's most respected consumer brands in home comfort. Emily's experience building some of the world's most recognisable challenger brands, commercial rigour and customer-first mindset, makes her exceptionally well placed to help lead our next chapter of growth."

Media Contact:

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