Auditors Direct and Review Agent-Orchestrated Workflows, Creating a More Seamless Client Experience with Enhanced Focus on Risk and Quality

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced the U.S. rollout of KPMG Clara intelligence (KCi), leading the profession to an AI-enabled, human-assured audit that delivers quality, insights, and a better experience for audit committees, management teams, and KPMG auditors.

"We are living through a defining moment in our profession, one as fundamental as the transition from paper to digital workflows," said Christian Peo, Vice Chair, Audit and Assurance at KPMG U.S. "Auditor judgment cannot be automated, but technology helps remove barriers between data, analysis and action. When our people spend less time assembling information and more time understanding what it means, they can focus on the questions that matter most: Where is the risk? What doesn't make sense? What needs to be challenged? That's the opportunity KCi creates."

Built on KPMG Clara, the firm's global smart audit platform, KCi brings together AI, data, workflow, collaboration, and KPMG's proven methodology in a connected audit experience. Rather than operating as a standalone tool, KCi integrates specialized agents directly into auditor workflows, connecting client data, technical knowledge, risk assessment, and substantive procedures.

KCi lets auditors spend more of their time providing direction, supervision, and review, while agents automate routine tasks and first-pass documentation. By embedding governed agents directly into the audit process, our people can analyze complete transaction populations, accelerate preparation, and move supervision earlier in the audit lifecycle. This shift creates capacity for areas requiring significant judgment or complexity while reducing the administrative burden on client accounting teams. By connecting broader datasets and surfacing patterns, relationships, and anomalies, KCi can create new lines of inquiry for auditors and support earlier discussions with teams and clients.

With KCi, KPMG is redefining how audits are performed, demonstrating how agentic workflows can be applied at scale across the profession. KPMG is aiming to deploy KCi in all private company audits in 2027 and is planning for a structured, phased rollout for public company audits. This deployment follows successful use in 2026, with KCi being rolled out to more than 125 U.S. teams and 500 teams globally.

Putting Agents to Work Across the Audit Lifecycle

Across the audit lifecycle, KCi's integrated workflows create a frictionless audit experience. Examples include:

Risk Assessment & Planning: Specialized agents analyze engagement data to generate preliminary risk assessment considerations and draft first-pass documentation. By identifying risk profiles earlier in the audit cycle, teams have more time to evaluate and address areas requiring significant judgement before year-end.

Engagement Orchestration: Embedded agents help teams coordinate milestones and information requests, access technical accounting guidance, and manage workflows within team dashboards. This coordination simplifies the audit experiences for client accounting teams by providing greater visibility into requests, milestones, and engagement activities.

Full-Population Transaction Analysis: Automated data pipelines analyze 100% of transaction populations in selected audit areas, identifying outliers, trends, and anomalies for targeted auditor investigation. On some engagements, this has shortened timelines by up to three and a half weeks, eliminating the need for clients to manually retrieve volumes of individual support documents.

Audit Testing Support: Purpose-built capabilities support teams by automating elements of control testing and sample evaluation, with auditors responsible for reviewing and evaluating results.

KCi operates within a governed environment grounded in KPMG audit methodology, professional standards and the firm's Trusted AI framework, with auditors retaining responsibility for review and final judgment. Traceability allows engagement teams to inspect underlying data sources, evaluate outputs, and independently corroborate findings before incorporating documentation into the firm's system of record.

Modernizing Audit Service Delivery for the AI Era

Designed to evolve as technology advances, KCi is the latest milestone in KPMG's long-term transformation of the audit experience. Over the past several years, the firm has built a secure data and technology foundation across KPMG Clara, bringing together proprietary KPMG capabilities with enterprise technologies available through relationships with Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Capturing the full potential of agentic technology requires rethinking how audit work is organized and delivered. Alongside this rollout, KPMG is modernizing its audit operating model through initiatives that strengthen role clarity, move supervision and review earlier in the audit lifecycle, and create greater consistency in how data is organized and used. Together, these efforts are designed to help engagement teams spend less time on manual coordination and more time applying professional judgment and sharing insights with clients.

The transformation also extends to how KPMG develops future auditors and leaders, connecting foundational upskilling with learning tied directly to the firm's technology. Earlier this year, KPMG brought nearly 1,000 Audit and Assurance interns to KPMG Lakehouse for immersive training focused on critical thinking, professional skepticism, and evaluating AI-assisted work. Building on that foundation, targeted learning for this deployment is preparing professionals to incorporate KCi into the audit while exercising judgment and validating KCi's outputs. KPMG is also expanding learning and development to help engagement leaders oversee AI-enabled audits and guide teams through new ways of working. Together, these investments prepare professionals at every level to use AI responsibly, lead effectively, and deliver audit quality.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 138 countries and territories and has more than 276,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

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