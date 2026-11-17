Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Ali Al Arbash's "Light & Shadow Across France" is among the works featured in "A Heartwarming World," an exhibition that opened Nov. 11 at the Grand Palais alongside the 2026 Huawei XMAGE Awards. Presented in collaboration with Paris Photo, it explores relationships between people, nature and their surroundings and includes a decade-long mobile photography retrospective.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUaCcAZrmC0

Huawei said the competition received 820,000 entries, with judges selecting 100 works and naming three grand prize winners: Ali Al Arbash, Chinese photographer Wanyouyinli, and DGMai.

XMAGE2026_225.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/324469_figure1.jpg

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Alex Huang, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, highlighted the competition's milestone. "Over the past decade, we have grown alongside global creators, building an open, diverse, and heartwarming global community where people and stories connect through images."

Awards final jury Liu Heung Shing singled out Ali Al Arbash's knowledge of Paris and his use of light. The photograph of the girl amid bubbles and families, Liu noted, showed the trained eye needed to catch a passing moment.

The exhibition's retrospective pairs photographs with camera components from the past decade. Liu pointed to the freedom of carrying less equipment, noting a phone-and-lens setup reduces the need for multiple cameras. But the photographer still needs an idea: "Technology enables the user to be more creative if you have the vision."

For Wanyouyinli, experience has changed what he wants to photograph. "As I've grown older and gained more life experience, I've shifted my focus toward humanistic and documentary-style photography."

In his winning work, "Gaze Across Time and Space," ancient stone figures stand beneath a thin contrail. Wanyouyinli described waiting for the object crossing the sky to reach the right position before taking the picture, bringing the traces of two different eras into one black-and-white frame. Looking ahead, he wants to make photographs rooted in daily life that resonate with audiences.

"I hope that by engaging with my work, viewers are prompted to reflect and perhaps form their own associations," Wanyouyinli said.

As camera technology continues to evolve, those associations, much like the everyday moments captured by this year's winners, will give the next generation entirely new ways to capture and share their world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324469