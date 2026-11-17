Six-month pilot extends Everkind's daily wellness platform to all Sapphire members, up to 250 seats, at no cost

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (OTCQB: EKWIF) (FSE: CG30) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective and the Sapphire Program ("Sapphire"), a work-transition program for autistic post-secondary students and graduates developed at Wilfrid Laurier University, today announced the signing of a pilot program services agreement. The Agreement makes Everkind's AI wellness platform available to all Sapphire members, up to 250 seats.

According to Sapphire, only fifteen percent of autistic graduates are employed, and more than 7,200 new autistic graduates are unemployed each year.1 The move from school to work brings new routines, interviews, and social expectations, and autistic adults experience anxiety and depression at higher rates than the general population. Sapphire views private, everyday wellness support as a natural complement to its neuroawareness training, mentorship, career preparation, and paid work experience.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sapphire members will receive access to Everkind's platform at no cost during the six-month pilot, as a voluntary, supplementary wellness resource. Members can type or talk, at their own pace, with no appointment needed. Use of the platform is private and is separate from and not a factor in any placement, hiring, grading, or disability benefit decision.

"Sapphire was designed by students for students, and we know the move from campus to career brings pressure that doesn't stop at the end of a mentoring session. Everkind gives our members a private, predictable place to work through their day, whether that's the night before an interview or the first weeks in a new job."

- Sohan Rasul, Co-Enterprise Manager, Sapphire

Sapphire will also receive access to Everkind's business dashboard, providing de-identified, aggregate reporting on platform engagement. Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first approach, no individually identifiable user data is shared with Sapphire, and no Platform usage or engagement data is shared with any school, employer, or disability support program, or used in any placement, hiring, grading, or disability benefit decision.

"Sapphire is opening doors that have stayed closed to talented autistic graduates for too long. Mentors, job coaches, and employers do the heavy lifting. Everkind handles the everyday, on each member's own terms: in writing or by voice, at their own pace, with nothing to re-explain. We're proud to support Sapphire members at every step from campus to career."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The pilot extends Everkind's work with youth and communities into the transition from post-secondary education to work, and reflects the Company's broader commitment to making private, non-clinical, everyday mental wellness support accessible to the people and communities who need it most.

1 Source: Sapphire Program, Wilfrid Laurier University, www.sapphireprogram.ca (accessed November 15, 2026).

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective. Through the Everkind App, people can journal, chat, and meditate in one private space, alongside daily check-ins and goal setting. With every interaction, Everkind learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience shaped around each individual. Grounded in evidence-based social and therapeutic frameworks, Everkind helps people build healthy daily habits, understand their emotions, and turn reflection into real-life growth. Everkind serves individuals through its mobile app alongside an administrative dashboard designed for organizational wellness programs and community partners. The Everkind Platform is private by design, built for everyday life, is not intended for crisis management, clinical intervention, or medical or diagnostic purposes. Everkind's mission is to help people feel understood, every day.

To learn more, please visit www.everkind.com.

About the Sapphire Program

The Sapphire Program, designed by students for students as part of Wilfrid Laurier University's Changemakers program, helps autistic post-secondary students and graduates move into meaningful work through neuroawareness training, mentorship, career preparation, and paid work experience with employer and community partners. For more information, visit www.sapphireprogram.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. These statements assume the successful rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the pilot program with the Sapphire Program, and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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