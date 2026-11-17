PR Newswire report reveals how AI-powered search is reshaping press release strategies worldwide

The 2026 State of the Press Release Report finds that communicators continue to value the press release as the foundation of communications strategies and integral to increasing AI visibility.

Key Takeaways:

Communicators are building on the established structure of a press release to reinforce its visibility and value in an evolving search landscape.

Most respondents are repurposing and sharing their news across multiple channels to reach wider audiences and increase opportunities for AI search visibility.

As press releases become increasingly valuable for reaching both human audiences and AI-powered search tools, many respondents anticipate distributing more press releases in the coming year.

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered search is changing how organizations create, distribute and measure the impact of their news, according to PR Newswire's 2026 State of the Press Release Report. Based on a survey of 1,016 communications professionals across 30 countries, the fifth annual study reveals how communicators are embracing generative AI, adapting their press releases for AI-powered discovery and expanding their reach across multiple channels.

Download the complete 2026 State of the Press Release Report to explore the findings and regional insights.

As AI-generated answers become an increasingly important source of information, the findings highlight the evolving role of press releases as a source of trusted, credible information that can help organizations reach both human audiences and the AI systems that inform them.

"The rise of AI-powered search is reinforcing why credible, authoritative company news matters more than ever," said Matt Brown, President, PR Newswire. "As more people turn to AI tools for information, press releases can help ensure that accurate, reliable information about organizations is available to inform those answers. This year's findings show that communicators are recognizing this and adapting how they craft, distribute and measure the impact of their stories to reach audiences through traditional channels and AI-powered search."

Additional findings from the 2026 State of the Press Release Report

Generative AI adoption continues to grow. 70% of communicators use generative AI to assist in creating press releases, up from 57% the previous year, demonstrating its expanding role in content development.

70% of communicators use generative AI to assist in creating press releases, up from 57% the previous year, demonstrating its expanding role in content development. Communicators are adapting press releases for AI-powered discovery. 57% of respondents are incorporating clear, descriptive headlines as part of their efforts to increase the likelihood that their news is discovered and referenced by AI search tools.

57% of respondents are incorporating clear, descriptive headlines as part of their efforts to increase the likelihood that their news is discovered and referenced by AI search tools. Multimedia remains an important part of press releases. 90% of communicators include multimedia at least occasionally, reflecting the continued value of high-quality visual content in making announcements more engaging and accessible across channels.

90% of communicators include multimedia at least occasionally, reflecting the continued value of high-quality visual content in making announcements more engaging and accessible across channels. Repurposing news extends opportunities for visibility. 83% of respondents repurpose press release content across multiple channels, creating additional opportunities for their stories to reach audiences and be discovered through traditional and AI-powered search.

Drawing on responses from North America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Central and South America, the report also explores regional differences in distribution strategies, communications planning and how organizations measure success.

While media pickup remains an important measure of press release performance, communicators are broadening how they evaluate success. Beyond reaching journalists and securing coverage, organizations are increasingly considering website engagement, search visibility and AI citations to better understand the impact of their news.

Looking ahead, more communicators plan to increase their press release volume than in the previous year's survey, reinforcing the continued importance of press releases in their communications strategies. To make the most of their announcements, organizations should focus on creating credible, quality content, optimizing it for discovery through traditional and AI-powered search, and extending its reach across multiple channels. Distributing that content through established, trusted newswires like PR Newswire will help ensure their stories reach the right audiences and contribute to how their brands are discovered, perceived and understood.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

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