MiniMed Launches MiniMed Flex, its Smallest and Most Discrete Insulin Pump, in Europe

New app-controlled pump aims to make diabetes management easier and combines dependable clinical performance with convenient design

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED) a global leader in diabetes technology, today began commercial shipments of the MiniMed Flex system across Europe, following an initial customer experience phase in select markets. MiniMed Flex is the company's first app-controlled insulin pump and its most compact automated insulin delivery (AID) system to date. Its screenless design brings the SmartGuard algorithm, also used in the MiniMed 780G system, to a smaller form designed to fit more naturally into daily life.

"People with diabetes want strong outcomes and technology that fits their lives," said Slobodan Radumilo, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for EMEA and APAC at MiniMed. "MiniMed Flex combines our proven SmartGuard algorithm with a discreet, intuitive design to help make diabetes management easier. We look forward to expanding access in the months ahead."

A New Kind of Pump for Everyday Life

For many people living with insulin-requiring diabetes, automated insulin delivery systems have significantly reduced the daily burden of glucose management. Yet for some, the physical presence of a pump - its size, its visibility, and the need to interact with it directly in the course of a working day, a family meal, a classroom, or a social setting - remains a source of friction that technology has not yet fully addressed.

MiniMed Flex is designed to change that. About half the size of previous MiniMed pumps and roughly the volume of two stacked insulin vials,* the system delivers meaningful capacity and flexibility in a compact form. The pump holds up to 300 units of insulin, supporting a broad range of daily insulin needs, and pairs with MiniMed's Extended infusion set, which can be worn for up to seven days, delivering up to 96% fewer injections compared with traditional insulin therapy.^

The pump has no screen. All primary functions are managed through a compatible mobile app on iOS and Android devices. The Flex platform will facilitate wireless software updates that will allow users to access future improvements, including MiniMed's next generation algorithm which is currently in development and not yet approved by regulators or commercially available.

"Our son, Otto, belongs to a generation that is used to managing everything through their phones, so this feels completely natural to him. One of the biggest changes with the MiniMed Flex is that he feels much more in control of his own diabetes management - it's becoming more discreet and more independent. As parents, we no longer have to constantly hover around him or interfere." - Olof Wretling, parent of Otto, 14, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 9, Karlstad, Sweden.

"In my early experience with MiniMed Flex, what stands out is how adults who have been living with type 1 diabetes for years respond to a pump that stays out of sight and is controlled from their phone," said Dr. Sharona Azriel, a specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition at the Infanta Sofía University Hospital, Madrid, Spain. "That combination of convenience and discretion changes how the device feels in their daily lives."

The Same Proven Algorithm, Now in a Smaller Design

MiniMed Flex is powered by the same SmartGuard algorithm as the MiniMed 780G system, which has been used by hundreds of thousands of people with diabetes across the globe. The SmartGuard algorithm automatically adjusts insulin delivery every five minutes based on real-time glucose readings from the MiniMed continuous glucose monitor. It also includes Meal Detection technology, which detects rapid rises in sensor glucose and delivers an automatic correction dose when meal boluses are occasionally missed or carbohydrate counts are underestimated.§

Real-world findings on the MiniMed 780G system's clinical performance are directly relevant to MiniMed Flex users because both systems use the same SmartGuard algorithm. Key findings** include:

80% time in range (TIR) achieved by real-world MiniMed 780G system users with recommended optimal settings ? 1,2

More than 90% overnight time in range demonstrated in a real-world study of MiniMed 780G system users, meaning fewer nighttime alarms and more consistent sleep 3

Sustained glycemic improvement over three years, with the percentage of insulin delivered automatically by the system increasing from 0% to 17.2% over a three-year real-world observation period 4

9 out of 10 MiniMed 780G system users who used optimal settings achieved the international goal of more than 70% time in range5

In Europe, the MiniMed Flex system is CE Marked for use by individuals aged two years and older with insulin-treated diabetes, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The system is also CE Marked in Europe for use during pregnancy. The MiniMed Flex system is rolling out gradually across European markets with the Simplera Sync sensor, with compatibility with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott, planned to follow in Europe in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the MiniMed Flex system?

A: MiniMed Flex is MiniMed's smallest and only app-controlled automated insulin delivery system in Europe. Powered by SmartGuard technology, it automatically adjusts insulin delivery around the clock based on real-time glucose levels and includes Meal Detection technology to help compensate when a meal bolus is occasionally missed or carbohydrates are underestimated. The pump is screenless and controlled through a compatible mobile phone application.

Q: How does MiniMed Flex differ from the MiniMed 780G system?

A: Both systems use the same SmartGuard algorithm and Meal Detection technology, delivering the same proven automated insulin delivery performance. MiniMed Flex introduces a new, more compact form factor - approximately half the size of the MiniMed 780G pump - along with a screenless design, app-based control, and a rechargeable battery.

Q: Which sensors are compatible with MiniMed Flex at launch in Europe?

A: MiniMed Flex is launching in Europe with the Simplera Sync sensor, which offers up to seven days of wear and a simple two-step insertion process. Compatibility in Europe with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott, which offers one-step insertion for up to 15 days of wear in a small and discreet form, is planned to follow in 2027.

Q: Who is MiniMed Flex indicated for in Europe?

A: In Europe, the MiniMed Flex system is CE Marked for individuals aged two years and older with insulin-treated diabetes, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The system is also CE Marked for use during pregnancy. Suitability should always be determined in consultation with a healthcare professional.

Q: Is MiniMed Flex a fully automated system?

A: No. MiniMed Flex is an advanced hybrid closed-loop system. It automatically adjusts basal insulin and delivers correction doses when operating in SmartGuard mode, while still requiring users to announce meals. Administering a bolus 15 to 20 minutes before eating helps to keep blood sugar levels under control after eating.

Q: Is MiniMed Flex waterproof?

A: Yes. The MiniMed Flex pump is waterproof up to 2.4 meters (8 feet) for up to one hour and 45 minutes.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in more than 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

* Compared to MiniMed 780G pump. Overall size related to volume.

** Individual results may vary and some user interaction is required.

§ Taking a bolus 15 to 20 minutes before a meal helps to keep blood sugar levels under control after eating. Refers to SmartGuard feature. Individual results may vary.

^ Assumes four injections per day for 30 days and one infusion set change every seven days.

? In users aged over 15 years, using the optimal settings that are the combination of glucose target at 100 mg/dL (5.5 mmol/L) and active insulin time of two hours for at least 95% of the time. SmartGuard feature settings for each individual patient must be defined by healthcare professionals based on individual targets and specific needs.

Thrasher JR, Arrieta A, Niu F, et al. Early Real-World Performance of the MiniMed 780G Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System and Recommended Settings Use in the United States. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024;26(S3):24-31. Choudhary P, Arrieta A, van den Heuvel T, et al. Celebrating the Data from 100,000 Real-World Users of the MiniMed 780G System in Europe, Middle East, and Africa Collected Over 3 Years. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024;26(S3):32-37. McVean JJF, Niu F, Liu M, et al. Automated insulin delivery with the MiniMed 780G system reduces burden by improving sleep and glycaemic control overnight. Diabetes Obes Metab. Published online January 8, 2026. doi:10.1111/dom.70380 McVean J, et al. Achieved and sustained glycaemic outcomes with reduction in burden: three-year real-world follow-up of the MiniMed 780G system. Presented at: EASD 61st Annual Meeting; September 2025; Vienna. Choudhary P, et al. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2024;26(S3):32-37.

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