Fully sponsored business and leadership program for dentists adds an East Coast location and an updated curriculum built for a rapidly changing profession

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and continuous innovation partner, is now accepting applications for its 2027 Guiding Leaders program, a six-month, in-person business and leadership development program for practicing dentists.

Now entering its seventh year, the Guiding Leaders program will be offered in two locations for the first time: the Glidewell campus in Irvine, California, and a new East Coast site in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Since its launch in 2019, Guiding Leaders has mentored 180 alumni from practices across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The Raleigh expansion is designed to bring the program closer to dentists on the East Coast, who until now had to travel to Irvine for every session.

"Dentistry is changing faster than ever, and our program changes with it," said Bobbie Norton, director of Guiding Leaders. "The best leaders never stop growing. Bringing Guiding Leaders to Raleigh means more dentists can find the clarity, confidence and community that so many of our graduates describe as career-altering."

Guiding Leaders teaches the business, communication and leadership skills that clinical training does not. The curriculum is reviewed and refreshed every year to reflect where the profession is heading. Core topics include relational leadership, practice management, HR strategy, financial literacy, clinical photography, personal branding and public speaking.

Graduates have gone on to expand their practices, step into ownership and speak at industry events. Many stay involved through the growing alumni network, mentoring new participants and collaborating with peers across the country.

"Dentistry can be isolating, and Guiding Leaders was built to change that," Norton added. "Whether a dentist joins us in Irvine or Raleigh, they become part of a community that is genuinely invested in their success."

Guiding Leaders is fully sponsored by Glidewell. Participants pay only for their airfare. Glidewell covers the rest, including two nights of hotel accommodations for each session.

Applications for both the Irvine and Raleigh cohorts are open through March 5, 2027. Applicants choose their preferred location and submit a short, written application and an introductory video. Program details and the application are available at guidingleaders.com.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-opens-applications-for-2027-guiding-leaders-cohorts-in-cali-1250183