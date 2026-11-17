Miami Allstars FC would compete in the Women's Premier Soccer League, with the club targeting a 2027 or 2028 debut in North Miami, Florida - subject to league review and approval.

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Allstar Global Brands today confirmed that it has submitted an application to the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) for an expansion franchise, with the intent of fielding Miami Allstars FC in North Miami, Florida.

The application has been filed and is now under the league's review. No franchise right has been granted, no expansion approval has been issued, and no agreement with the league is in place.

If approved, Miami Allstars FC would compete in the WPSL, one of the longest-running women's soccer leagues in the United States and would give North Miami a women's team in the American soccer pyramid.

A MARKET READY FOR WOMEN'S SOCCER

North Miami is a dense, diverse and soccer-first community. The game is not a novelty here; it is part of the everyday rhythm of the city, visible in its parks, its youth clubs and the following that international competitions draw in neighborhoods across the area.

The case for a local women's team is straightforward. South Florida already attracts a large number of players, coaches and supporters, and youth participation across the region continues to grow at both recreational and competitive levels. A senior women's team in North Miami would sit close to that base rather than at a distance from it, and would give local families a home fixture calendar they can plan around and young players a team they can watch in person.

The region also offers a deep player pool. Miami-Dade and Broward counties together hold a substantial concentration of college and post-collegiate players, and a North Miami-based club would be positioned to draw on talent from across the metropolitan area.

The competition calendar supports that approach. The WPSL season runs in the summer window, which avoids direct conflict with the college season and allows college players to compete during their off-season. For a club building in South Florida, that alignment is a practical advantage rather than a footnote.

THE APPLICATION: WHAT HAS BEEN SUBMITTED AND WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The submission follows the standard shape of an expansion application. Each element below has been filed or is in preparation and is subject to the league's review:

Ownership and capitalization summary - ALLSTAR GLOBAL BRANDS LTD

Proposed home venue or stadium plan -TBD NORTH MIAMI AFFLITATES

Market data for North Miami -YOUNG DEMOGRAPHIC AND SPANISH SPEAKING UNDER 45

Organizational and front-office structure. OWERSHIP DETERMINED WITH EXPERIENCED SOCCER COACHES AND MARKETING TEAM

Community and youth-partnership commitments. TEAM AFFLILIATES WITH SURROUNDING ACADEMIES

NEXT STEPS

League review and due diligence. Any site visit or follow-up information requests. A decision by the league. If approved, launch of club operations, branding and a player-identification process.

A PATHWAY, NOT JUST A TEAM

An expansion application is one step in a longer plan. Allstar Global Brands' interest in the women's game is not limited to a single team. The intent is to build a pathway that connects youth and academy-level development to a senior women's team, so that players developed in South Florida have a visible route to keep playing at a higher level close to home.

The group's existing academy-level work and its South Florida roots provide the organizational foundation for that approach. The pathway would be developed gradually, in step with the club's operations and with the standards required at each level. The stated long-term intent is to build toward higher tiers of the women's game over time.

That intent is deliberately expressed as intent. Any step beyond the WPSL would require separate league approval and would be pursued only through those processes. No such approval exists or has been requested as part of this application.

PETER WANNER PRESIDENT, ALLSTAR GLOBAL BRANDS

«North Miami is a soccer city in every sense. Its families, its youth clubs and its neighborhoods have been part of the global game for generations. What has been missing is a women's team that those families can call their own, and that young players here can look at and see a future for themselves in. That is what Miami Allstars FC is intended to be.»

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com

https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/miami-allstars-fc-have-applied-to-compete-in-the-womens-premier-socce-1251971