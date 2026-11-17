HARLINGEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / NAS Investment Solutions announces the recent acquisition of a newly constructed, single-tenant Class A office property in Harlingen, Texas, fully leased to Garver, LLC, an employee-owned engineering, planning and environmental services firm.

The approximately 27,000-square-foot property occupies a three-acre site and was purpose-built for the relocation and expansion of Garver's Water Design Center. The facility accommodates the company's plans to double its local workforce through the addition of 50 positions. Garver took occupancy on September 1, 2026.

The acquisition expands NAS Investment Solutions' existing relationship with Garver, whose North Little Rock, Arkansas, headquarters occupies a property acquired by NAS Investment Solutions in 2021.

National Asset Services (NAS), one of the country's leading commercial real estate companies, known for maximizing property value in all economic situations, will provide management oversight for the investment. Together, NAS Investment Solutions and NAS provide an integrated platform that combines investment sponsorship, operational oversight, and asset management experience to support professionally managed commercial real estate opportunities for investors.

"This acquisition brings together new construction, an established corporate tenant, and a facility designed to support the tenant's long-term operational needs," said Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "Garver's commitment to expanding its Harlingen operations, combined with the property's long-term lease, aligns with our focus on acquiring real estate with strong tenant relationships and disciplined investment fundamentals."

Founded in 1919, Garver provides services across aviation, transportation, buildings, federal projects, water and wastewater, surveying, advisory services, and construction engineering and inspection. The Harlingen facility supports the continued expansion of the company's water infrastructure practice and its presence in the Rio Grande Valley.

The property is located less than three miles from downtown Harlingen and approximately 10 minutes from Valley International Airport. It serves as an anchor for a planned 70-acre mixed-use development near Harlingen's medical district. Led by the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation in collaboration with private property owners, the broader development is planned to include retail, medical and professional office space, and residential uses.

About NAS Investment Solutions

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of DST investment programs designed to provide investors with access to professionally managed real estate assets.

The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com, provides educational articles, investor resources, and complimentary guides for those seeking information about 1031 exchanges, DST investments, and fractional commercial real estate ownership.

About National Asset Services

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributed more than $663 million in cash flow, and overseen a national portfolio spanning 188 commercial properties totaling more than 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and an investor-first approach. Learn more at nasassets.com.

Investor Contact:

Karen E. Kennedy

President & Founder

kkennedy@nasassets.com

310-988-4240

nasinvestmentsolutions.com

Media Contact:

JW Robison

jwrobison@nasassets.com

310-795-8985

SOURCE: NAS Investment Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nas-investment-solutions-acquires-fully-leased-class-a-office-property-in-harlingen-tex-1252144