Companies begin joint sales alignment across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, with the Klique solution on Lenovo infrastructure solution debuting at SC26 and Lenovo Tech World

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Klique (formerly ClearML), the control plane for enterprise AI, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Lenovo by joining the Lenovo AI Innovators program, a global partner ecosystem that connects leading AI software providers and enterprise AI platforms with Lenovo's AI infrastructure and technical expertise to deliver integrated, enterprise-ready AI solutions. Organizations running Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory can now add Klique as a control plane for their AI services, helping turn their infrastructure investment into governed, self-serve AI for their entire workforce and the autonomous agents working alongside it. The two companies have begun joint sales alignment across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

As enterprise AI shifts from training models to production inference, organizations are moving beyond chatbots to autonomous agentic workflows at scale. A single agentic task can trigger dozens of model calls, making token consumption and infrastructure cost a primary operational challenge. IT teams must govern access and track spend across the enterprise without slowing the teams' building. Without a centralized control plane, the result is underutilized GPUs, unpredictable API costs, and AI initiatives stalled at governance sign-off.

Klique helps close that gap with one vendor-agnostic control plane, available on Lenovo infrastructure and powered by three engines designed for enterprise AI:

Smart Routing sends every AI request to the right model - in-house, open source, or commercial APIs - based on IT policy, cost, latency, semantic context, data sensitivity, and every workload to the right compute based on the nature of the task, locality, capacity, and optimal price to execute the job.

sends every AI request to the right model - in-house, open source, or commercial APIs - based on IT policy, cost, latency, semantic context, data sensitivity, and every workload to the right compute based on the nature of the task, locality, capacity, and optimal price to execute the job. AI Service Management puts every model endpoint behind one gateway, with token budgets, spend limits, quotas, virtual keys, SSO, and audit trails written once and enforced everywhere, for every human and every agent.

puts every model endpoint behind one gateway, with token budgets, spend limits, quotas, virtual keys, SSO, and audit trails written once and enforced everywhere, for every human and every agent. GPU Optimization and Orchestration pools Lenovo GPU clusters using fractional sharing, quotas, and priority scheduling to handle demanding inference workloads. Through on-demand allocation between workloads, engineering, business users, and R&D all draw from the same optimized pool and enjoy independent access to the exact compute resources allocated in their budgets.

The same platform extends beyond the enterprise data center: service providers and telcos running Lenovo infrastructure can use Klique to deliver white-labeled, multi-tenant AI-as-a-Service with built-in metering, billing, and chargeback.

Klique deploys on-premises (including air-gapped), in the cloud, or hybrid, and is trusted by more than 2,100 organizations and F500 companies.

"Agentic AI changed the economics overnight. A single task can fire off dozens of model calls, so the hardest question in enterprise AI is no longer 'what can we build?', it's 'what is this costing us, and who approved it?'" said Moses Guttmann, CEO and co-founder of Klique. "Without a control plane you get idle GPUs, unpredictable bills, and projects stuck at governance sign-off. That's exactly the gap Klique closes for organizations running Lenovo infrastructure."

"Maximizing the value of enterprise AI requires powerful infrastructure combined with intelligent orchestration, efficient resource utilization, and governance at scale," said Vanita Meyer, Lenovo Global Lead, AI Ecosystems and Solutions. "By combining Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory with orchestration and governance capabilities such as Klique's, we're helping organizations optimize GPU investments, keep AI costs predictable, and simplify the delivery of enterprise AI services. This enables customers to run each AI workload where it performs best, efficiently and at scale."

About Lenovo AI Innovators

The Lenovo AI Innovators program is Lenovo's AI ecosystem, bringing together leading AI software providers, enterprise AI platforms, infrastructure technologies, and services to deliver integrated, enterprise-ready AI solutions. By combining partner innovations with Lenovo's high-performance AI infrastructure, technical expertise, and validated reference architectures, the program helps organizations accelerate AI adoption, reduce implementation risk, and scale with confidence. More information is available at lenovo.com/ai-innovators.

About Klique

Klique (formerly ClearML) is the control plane for enterprise AI, where the people building AI, the people using it, and the IT teams running the infrastructure all work under the same rules. It routes every AI request to the right commercial or self-hosted model based on cost, complexity, and data sensitivity; enforces budgets, quotas, and access policies once, everywhere; and manages GPUs and compute on any silicon, from Kubernetes and bare metal to fully air-gapped environments. Every token, GPU cycle, and dollar is traced back to the project that spent it, so AI spend grows only as fast as policy allows. Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Klique is trusted by more than 2,100 organizations and 300,000 AI builders worldwide. Learn more at klique.ai.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a global technology powerhouse with approximately US$83 billion in revenue, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on delivering smarter technology for all, Lenovo is pursuing a hybrid AI strategy across personal and enterprise AI, with a portfolio spanning devices, infrastructure, software, solutions, and services. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Media Contact

Noam Harel

Klique

noamh@klique.ai

SOURCE: Klique

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/klique-joins-lenovo-ai-innovators-bringing-its-enterprise-ai-cont-1252508