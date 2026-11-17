Eyeon Medtech introduces near-infrared light-enabled eyewear technology to advance scientific research and ocular safety and address the growing global myopia challenge

Eyeon Medtech, a health technology company developing near-infrared (NIR) light solutions for eye health, today announced its official launch. Alongside this announcement, the company unveiled a proof of concept for smart eyewear that integrates beneficial NIR technology directly into the frame. Eyeon Focus AI glasses offer a smart-glasses experience while supporting wearers' eye health by using NIR light. NIR light may improve dry eye symptoms and prevent myopia shifts. View a short teaser video of Eyeon Focus here

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As people spend more time indoors and in front of screens, eye health is becoming an increasingly pressing global concern. Myopia, or nearsightedness, already affects billions of people worldwide, with research projecting that nearly five billion people (50% of the world's population) could be affected by 2050. Increased near-work and reduced time outdoors have been identified as important lifestyle factors associated with the rising prevalence of myopia.

The growing popularity of smart glasses is bringing the screen within an inch of our eyes raising concerns about worsening the global myopia epidemic. Building on more than eight years of research and development by parent company SunLED Life Science, Eyeon Medtech is not only mitigating the negative impact of smart glasses on the wearer's vision but also introducing beneficial NIR, a naturally occurring part of the sunlight spectrum that is missing indoors.

Emerging research suggests that near-infrared light may support eye health. Through photobiomodulation, a process in which specific wavelengths of light stimulate cellular responses, researchers have investigated NIR's potential effects on retinal function, inflammation, myopia progression and improving dry-eye symptoms.

Bringing Near-Infrared Light into Everyday Eyewear.

Eyeon Medtech's proof of concept demonstrates the technical feasibility of integrating near-infrared (NIR) light technology into smart eyewear. By incorporating NIR LEDs directly into eyewear frames, the technology delivers invisible, beneficial light to the eyes during normal daily activities.

Unlike conventional light-based devices that require dedicated treatment sessions, Eyeon's approach integrates NIR exposure seamlessly into everyday routines. The technology is being developed to complement next-generation AI glasses, including features such as audio, a full-color dual screen, a camera, messaging, calls, and AI assistants, while maintaining a focus on comfort, battery life, aesthetics and usability.

"As our lives become increasingly digital, protecting eye health is becoming more important than ever," said Dr. Anne Berends, CEO at Eyeon Medtech. "We believe the next generation of smart eyewear should do more than connect people to the digital world. By integrating near-infrared light technology into everyday glasses, we aim to make proactive eye health support part of daily life, without requiring people to change their habits."

Eyeon Medtech will make its debut at CES 2027, offering press a first look at Eyeon Focus during CES Unveiled on January 4 at Mandalay Bay, Pepcom at CES on January 5, and ShowStoppers on January 6. The company will also be present at the NL Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Hall G, from January 6-9, 2027.

Eyeon Medtech is actively looking to partner with OEMs to integrate the patented NIR technology into AI glasses. OEMs interested in collaborating can contact the team at info@eyeonmedtech.com.

Access the Eyeon Medtech press kit here or learn more at eyeonmedtech.com.

EYEON MEDTECH EYEON FOCUS FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What is Eyeon Focus?

Eyeon Focus is a proof of concept that shows Eyeon Medtech's NIR technology integrated into AI smart glasses. NIR LEDs are built directly into the frame, and the design uses the potential of NIR light to improve dry eye symptoms, prevent myopia shifts and preserve retinal cell function, alongside a full smart glasses experience. Eyeon Focus is a demonstration of the technology, not a consumer product.

Q: What is near-infrared (NIR) light?

Near-infrared (NIR) light is a naturally occurring part of the sunlight spectrum. It is invisible to the human eye and largely missing from indoor environments, where people now spend most of their time.

Q: How might near-infrared light support eye health?

Emerging research suggests NIR light may support eye health through photobiomodulation, a process in which specific wavelengths of light stimulate cellular responses. Researchers have studied NIR's potential effects on retinal function, inflammation, myopia progression, and dry eye symptoms. Eyeon Medtech continues this work through preclinical and clinical research.

Q: Why is eye health becoming a bigger concern?

People are spending more time indoors and on screens. A study published in the journal Ophthalmology projects that nearly five billion people, about half the world's population, could have myopia (nearsightedness) by 2050. Increased near work and less time outdoors are key lifestyle factors behind that rise.

Q: Why build NIR light into smart glasses?

Smart glasses bring screens within an inch of the eyes, which raises concerns about worsening myopia. Instead of only trying to reduce smart glasses' negative impact on vision, Eyeon's technology adds beneficial NIR light that is otherwise missing indoors. Unlike conventional light-based devices that require dedicated treatment sessions, it works during normal daily wear.

Q: What smart glasses features is Eyeon Medtech's technology compatible with?

Eyeon's NIR technology is being developed to sit alongside the features of next-generation AI glasses, including audio, full-color dual screens, cameras, messaging, calls and AI assistants. It is designed with comfort, battery life, aesthetics and usability in mind, so manufacturers can integrate it without compromising the wearer's experience.

Q: What is Eyeon Medtech?

Eyeon Medtech is a Dutch health technology company, headquartered in Amsterdam, that develops research-backed near-infrared (NIR) light technology for eye health. Its technology is designed to be integrated into smart glasses and eyewear made by other companies. Eyeon Medtech was founded in 2026 and builds on more than eight years of R&D by its parent company, SunLED Life Science.

About Eyeon Medtech

Eyeon Medtech is a Dutch health technology company developing research-backed near-infrared (NIR) light technology for eye health. Building on more than eight years of research and development by its parent company, SunLED Life Science, Eyeon Medtech is pioneering the integration of NIR light into everyday smart eyewear. Through product innovation and preclinical and clinical research, the company aims to make proactive eye health support an integral part of increasingly digital lifestyles.

Founded in 2026, Eyeon Medtech is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam and funded by Momentum Global Ventures. Follow Eyeon Medtech on LinkedIn or learn more at eyeonmedtech.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Eyeon Medtech

+1 415 889 9977 (USA) or +31 6 2 5047680 (EU)

eyeonmedtech@wearemgp.com

Michael Held-Hernandez

Mercury Global Partners for Eyeon Medtech

+1 480 306 1154 (USA)

eyeonmedtech@wearemgp.com