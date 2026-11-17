Innovations across Kantata's PSA Platform help services leaders identify delivery risks earlier, understand what's driving them, and take action before they affect business performance

The firms that win in the next era of professional services won't simply use AI to do more work, faster. They'll use it to put their collective expertise, institutional knowledge, and operational data to work in smarter ways, predicting what's ahead, acting before challenges become problems, and making decisions that drive stronger business performance. Kantata, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions, today unveiled innovations across its AI-powered platform that make this possible. The reveal came during Kantata Converge, where leading thinkers and practitioners gathered to explore the forces transforming the industry and explore what's next.

"In professional services, the difference between a project that performs and one that erodes profitability often comes down to how early leaders can see what's happening and how quickly they can respond," said Michael Speranza, CEO, Kantata. "Imagine a future where people and AI work together to identify risks before they become problems, giving leaders the insight and opportunity to take action while it can still make a difference. That's the future we're building at Kantata."

The Changing Economics of Professional Services

Three fundamental shifts are radically reshaping professional services. The workforce is changing. The economics of delivering services are changing. Client expectations are changing. And it's all happening faster than ever. The innovations Kantata is investing in and delivering are designed to help firms get and stay ahead of these trends.

"Running AI agents at enterprise scale requires a knowledge graph that maps business data, a semantic layer that gives it consistent meaning, and context management that supplies the right information for each decision," said Alessandro Perilli, VP, Research, AI Economics. "Without this foundation, an orchestration layer cannot coordinate agents efficiently, and those agents cannot reliably decide how best to use the firm's information and resources. These capabilities are becoming essential infrastructure for the professional services business of the future."

A Platform for the Future

Kantata delivers these capabilities across its PSA Platform, which doesn't just understand how professional services businesses operate, but how each firm that uses it operates across staffing, delivery, forecasting, and financials.

Continuously learning from every project and workflow it touches, the system combines AI with predictive insights to turn institutional knowledge into real-time operational intelligence delivered in context, enabling firms to predict risks earlier, orchestrate human and AI workforces together, scale best practices across their business, and increase decision velocity.

When staffing changes coincide with mounting budget pressure on a project, Kantata can help surface the potential margin risk, connect the underlying signals, and give leaders the context to evaluate their options and take action before profitability is affected.

Among the innovations announced today that will bring Kantata's vision for the future of professional services to life:

Signals: A new capability that proactively identifies emerging risks and opportunities across projects, budgets, schedules, and customer relationships, helping teams investigate issues and act before they escalate that will be available to customers in the first half of next year.

A new capability that proactively identifies emerging risks and opportunities across projects, budgets, schedules, and customer relationships, helping teams investigate issues and act before they escalate that will be available to customers in the first half of next year. Knowledge Graph: The intelligence foundation behind powerful Expertise Engine capabilities like Signals that connects operational data with institutional knowledge including project histories, documents, and conversations to provide the deeper business context needed to understand risks, assess their impact, and determine next steps.

In addition to these innovations, the company also unveiled a major new release of Kantata SX, expanding access to the Kantata Expertise Engine beyond early-access customers. Kantata SX is Kantata's Salesforce-native solution, designed for the unique needs of global professional services organizations. With the release, the following capabilities are now available:

Expertise Agent Built on a unified agentic architecture, providing a single conversational interface to gain insights and take action across the services lifecycle, rather than navigating separate, role-specific agents.

Built on a unified agentic architecture, providing a single conversational interface to gain insights and take action across the services lifecycle, rather than navigating separate, role-specific agents. Agent Studio Allows firms to turn their delivery standards and best practices into governed custom agents, scaling the expertise of their most experienced practitioners.

Allows firms to turn their delivery standards and best practices into governed custom agents, scaling the expertise of their most experienced practitioners. Expertise Insights Predictive business intelligence and generative analytics that provide deeper visibility into resourcing, financial performance, and emerging risks, with capabilities rolling out in phases.

The release also introduces enhancements to core PSA features, including Resource Pools, which helps organizations manage shared capacity across teams, balance competing demands, and make more flexible staffing decisions.

A Clear Path Forward

"The firms that succeed in the AI-powered economy won't simply use AI to automate tasks or make existing processes more efficient. They'll fundamentally rethink how their businesses operate and move from managing projects and resources to actively shaping business performance," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Strategy Officer, Kantata. "PSA will become the intelligence layer that connects people, knowledge, workflows, and business decisions, and we're delivering the technology to make this future possible today."

About Kantata

Kantata is a leading provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions that help professional services organizations and agencies ensure consistent excellence and profitability across projects. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Kantata to instantly assemble the ideal team, easily amplify institutional knowledge, and confidently forecast outcomes. Recognized as a Leader on G2's PSA Software Grid and Resource Management Software Grid, and consistently ranked among the top project management software products in G2's annual Best Software Awards, Kantata supports the full services lifecycle from scoping and staffing to delivery and forecasting. For more information, visit www.kantata.com.

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