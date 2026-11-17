Majority, the financial platform built for internationals, and Rebtel, a global communications company, today announced that they have combined under Majority Group.

Led by Majority co-founder and CEO Magnus Larsson, Majority Group brings together Majority's financial infrastructure and global stablecoin wallet with Rebtel's established reach across 200 markets and 50 million people connecting across borders.

The new group starts with financial infrastructure already operating at scale. Majority moved more than $1 billion across borders in 2025 and operates U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin accounts in Latin America.

"Majority has built the financial infrastructure for a world in which people, money and opportunity increasingly move across borders," said Magnus Larsson, CEO of Majority Group and Majority. "Rebtel brings international reach and two decades of trust. Together, we can put a global stablecoin wallet in the hands of millions and build the financial platform that international communities have long been missing."

Following the close, Majority and Rebtel continue to operate under their existing brands as subsidiaries of Majority Group, which oversees strategy, capital allocation, technology and international expansion, while each company continues to serve its customers directly. Nothing changes for customers of either company as part of this announcement.

"The biggest barrier for people living across borders has never been technology. It's been access," said Thomas Skoglund, CEO of Rebtel. "Together with Majority, we can close that gap at scale."

Over time, Majority Group intends to bring the companies' capabilities more closely together and develop additional services for people living across borders.

Majority and Rebtel share common roots. Majority, founded by Magnus Larsson, Johan Granlund and Johan Dahlqvist, was spun off from Rebtel in 2021.

The transaction closed on November 5, 2026, and the group's parent company is in the process of changing its name to Majority Group AB. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Majority

Majority is a mobile-first financial platform built for international communities in the United States. Founded in 2019 and available across all 50 states, Majority combines banking and stablecoin-powered cross-border services in a monthly membership that includes an FDIC-insured account, a Visa debit card, international money transfers, international calling and access to native-language advisors. Since its launch, Majority has processed more than $9 billion in transactions for its members. Majority also provides customers with an opportunity to apply for a secured credit card through WebBank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Majority is headquartered in Miami, U.S., and Stockholm, Sweden; banking services are provided through Axiom Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Rebtel

Rebtel is a global communications company built for people living across borders. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2006, Rebtel has spent two decades helping immigrants, expatriates and international communities stay connected to family and friends across countries and continents. Through its mobile app, Rebtel offers low-cost international calling and mobile top-up services to customers throughout Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Rebtel has built lasting trust among international communities; more than 50 million people have connected using its services to stay close to the places and relationships that matter most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117524193/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jenny Harler

jenny.harler@majority.com