MindWalk (NASDAQ: HYFT) executes definitive agreement with Sanabil Cayman on the terms announced in September: 7.00% fixed on drawn amounts only, no financial covenants, no warrants, no security. Undrawn at closing.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. ("MindWalk") (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive senior unsecured revolving credit agreement with Sanabil Cayman providing a committed revolving credit facility of up to US$30 million. The agreement, dated November 16, 2026, implements the binding term sheet announced on September 14, 2026. The facility is undrawn, MindWalk is under no obligation to borrow, and no fee accrues on the undrawn commitment.

"This is a supplementary instrument, not a funding plan," said Dr. Jennifer Bath, Chief Executive Officer and President of MindWalk. "ReefIQ and LensAI engagements are multi-year and recurring, and revenue builds over the life of each program, so cash can arrive on a different rhythm than the work. A committed line that costs nothing until we draw lets us manage that timing without issuing shares."

The facility carries a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum on drawn amounts only, with no fee on the undrawn commitment, matures 36 months from closing with a 12-month extension available by agreement, and may be prepaid at par plus accrued interest at any time on three business days' notice without premium or penalty. A one-time opening fee of US$300,000 is earned only upon the first drawing and is satisfied by a deemed drawing of that amount; it is not payable if MindWalk never draws. New-money drawings are available up to US$7.5 million per calendar quarter on a cumulative basis, with unused capacity carrying forward. The facility is unsecured, contains no financial covenants and no material-adverse-change condition, and includes no equity or equity-linked component. Any amounts drawn are available for working capital and general corporate purposes. Under the resolutions of MindWalk's Board of Directors approving the facility, each drawing requires the prior approval of the Board as to amount and timing.

MindWalk intends to use the facility as a supplementary source of financial flexibility alongside its existing resources and does not intend to rely on it to fund operations.

MindWalk will furnish a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that includes this press release and the credit agreement as exhibits and will make the corresponding filing on SEDAR+. The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the credit agreement.

About Sanabil Cayman

Sanabil Cayman is a private investment firm based in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) is a Bio-Native AI company building the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require, integrating AI, data, and advanced wet lab capabilities into one connected discovery ecosystem. At its core is HYFT Technology, a proprietary, function-aware representation of biology. Its HYFT fingerprints span sequence and structural biology and, refined over 20 years of curation, form a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships. This enriched biological representation is the architecture behind ReefIQ, the biological data substrate that provides context for life sciences, enriching data at ingestion and growing more valuable with each program run on it, and LensAI, the reasoning and application layer for target discovery, candidate diligence, portfolio decision support, and the agentic AI workflows pharma is racing to deploy. By design, value compounds in this HYFT representation layer, not in any individual AI model that runs on top of it.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the availability of the facility and MindWalk's ability to draw on it, MindWalk's intended use of the facility and of any amounts drawn, MindWalk's expectations regarding its reliance on the facility, and the timing and recognition of revenue under MindWalk's commercial agreements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the risk that the lender fails to fund a drawing when required; MindWalk's ability to satisfy the conditions to each drawing, including the quarterly cumulative cap on new-money drawings; MindWalk's ability to service, repay or refinance amounts drawn; the consequences of an event of default, including acceleration of amounts outstanding and termination of the undrawn commitment; the risk that a change of control or a delisting of MindWalk's common shares constitutes a prepayment event requiring repayment of amounts outstanding within 30 days of notice; MindWalk's continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the risk that MindWalk draws on the facility to a greater extent, or for different purposes, than it currently intends; the sufficiency of MindWalk's capital resources and the availability of additional capital on acceptable terms; general credit and equity market conditions; the pace of commercial adoption of ReefIQ and LensAI; and the timing, amount and recognition of revenue under MindWalk's commercial agreements, which is recurring and weighted to later periods of each engagement and may not be recognized on the timetable or in the amounts MindWalk currently expects. Additional information is available in MindWalk's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar). Except as required by law, MindWalk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Trademarks

HYFT is a registered trademark of MindWalk Holdings Corp. LensAI and ReefIQ are trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp. or its subsidiaries; ReefIQ registration is pending. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Louie Toma, CPA, CFA

Managing Director, CoreIR

investors@mindwalkai.com