Meet Kandao Focus & Focus SE: 4K AI Webcams for Online Meetings, Livestreaming and Online Teaching

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KanDao Technology, a global pioneer in the video camera and imaging industry, has launched Kandao Focus & Focus SE, the 4K AI webcam. This series of webcams is designed to provide a professional image experience at an affordable price for everyday work, study, and content creation.

Although it's Kandao's first exploration in the webcam field, the Focus has already won the 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

The 4K AI webcams are designed for video conferencing, live streaming, online teaching, and content creation. AI tracking and built-in 2-axis gimbal detect presenter's movement and keep it always in frame. With gesture control, fast autofocus, landscape and portrait shooting, and multiple modes for different scenarios, the Kandao Focus makes presentations clearer and everyday workflows easier.

"Our experience in imaging, AI, and video conferencing has helped us to rethink what a webcam can offer. We aim to bring versatile features together in one camera to support different uses and make everyday workflows easier," said Dan Chen, CEO of Kandao Technology.

Professional Imaging in Any Light

Kandao Focus series uses a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor, larger than those found in many webcams in the same price range. Combined with an f/1.6 aperture, it captures more light for brighter, cleaner, and more detailed images in low-light conditions.

4K@30fps captures fine textures and important details with clarity. PDAF autofocus locks onto subjects quickly and keeps them sharp during live commerce.

HDR mode balances highlights and shadows for more true-to-life images in challenging lighting, including overexposed, backlit, and low-light environments.

AI Tracking and Gesture Control for Presentations

The Focus features a motorized 2-axis gimbal that tracks the presenter's movements in real time. Whether teachers move around the room while teaching online or instructors demonstrate yoga poses during a live stream, Focus keeps them in frame and centered.

The Focus SE features a manually adjustable 2-axis gimbal with up to 270 degrees of tilt and 180 degrees of pan. Users can effortlessly adjust the camera angle to suit their needs.

Users can control the camera with three hand gestures:

Open Palm: Turn AI tracking on or off. AI tracking is only available on the Focus model.

Turn AI tracking on or off. AI tracking is only available on the Focus model. L-shaped Gesture: Move your hand up or down to zoom in or out.

Move your hand up or down to zoom in or out. V-shaped Gesture: Automatically detect the whiteboard and zoom in on its content.

Multiple Modes for Different Scenarios

The Kandao Focus series offers multiple modes for different uses.

Deskview Mode: Tilt the camera toward your desk to show a top-down view of your sketches.

Tilt the camera toward your desk to show a top-down view of your sketches. Whiteboard Mode: Show the V-shaped gesture, the camera automatically detects whiteboard and enlarges the content.

Show the V-shaped gesture, the camera automatically detects whiteboard and enlarges the content. Portrait Mode: Rotate the camera to switch from 16:9 to 9:16 and record 4K vertical video without cropping or reformatting in post-production.

Rotate the camera to switch from 16:9 to 9:16 and record 4K vertical video without cropping or reformatting in post-production. Privacy Mode: Press the button and tilt the Focus series 90 degrees to enter standby mode with audio muting.

* The Focus series supports Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

Kandao Focus Series Officially Launches

The Focus and Focus SE are now available in the United States, priced at $139 and $119, respectively.

For other regions, Kandao will gradually announce the local pricing and roll out sales in the coming months.

Click here to learn more about the Kandao Focus series.

About KanDao

KanDao Technology is a global technology company specializing in AI-powered conferencing systems and immersive imaging solutions. By combining advanced 360° imaging technologies with artificial intelligence, Kandao provides more inclusive, efficient, and engaging collaboration experiences for everyone.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kandaovr.com/focus

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