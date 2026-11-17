Dreamdata launches OpenAI Ads conversion syncs, letting B2B advertisers bid on pipeline instead of clicks

The agentic B2B analytics platform feeds enriched pipeline data back into OpenAI Ads' bidding.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic B2B analytics platform Dreamdata today launched an OpenAI Ads integration and conversion syncs, so B2B advertisers can see which companies click their ChatGPT ads and whether those clicks become pipeline and revenue. OpenAI Ads' bidding can then optimize for those outcomes instead of clicks.

OpenAI Ads Manager reports cost, clicks and cost per click, but not which companies clicked or whether a sales opportunity followed. B2B marketers can't target by job title, industry or company, so they can't tell whether they're reaching potential buyers. The bidding can only optimize toward what it can see, so without a way to connect each click to pipeline, it keeps buying more of the same clicks, whether or not they ever turn into customers.

What Dreamdata adds

See which companies clicked : Dreamdata identifies the company behind each ChatGPT ad click and places it on that company's customer journey next to every other ad network and GTM touchpoint.

: Dreamdata identifies the company behind each ChatGPT ad click and places it on that company's customer journey next to every other ad network and GTM touchpoint. See what ChatGPT ads are worth : Each click is followed through to opportunities and closed deals, so B2B advertisers can see whether ChatGPT ads drive revenue.

: Each click is followed through to opportunities and closed deals, so B2B advertisers can see whether ChatGPT ads drive revenue. Send pipeline back to OpenAI Ads: Dreamdata sends that enriched pipeline data back to OpenAI Ads, so its bidding learns which clicks turn into pipeline, not just which ones fill in a form.

"Most B2B teams will spend their first ChatGPT ad budget on clicks from companies that will never buy, and the bidding will go looking for more of them," says Nick Turner, CEO at Dreamdata. "That's how a promising channel gets written off. Conversion syncs tell OpenAI Ads which clicks became pipeline, so it can find more of them."

The OpenAI Ads integration and conversion syncs are available now.

About Dreamdata

Dreamdata is an Agentic B2B Marketing Analytics Platform that gives marketing teams the most complete view of their customer journey, so they can answer any question about marketing's impact and know where to invest next. Dreamdata unifies GTM data into one account-based data model, including the anonymous visits and ad impressions a CRM never sees, tied to revenue. Learn more at https://dreamdata.io.

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