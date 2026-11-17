2027 Work Predictions: The Death of the 9-to-5 and the Rise of AI-Empowered Global Workers

G-P's global research finds nearly two-thirds (62%) of employees expect the 9-to-5

to stop being the standard by 2035. G-P predicts AI and global teams will give workers more

say over when and where they work.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leader in AI-driven global employment, ranked No. 1 by industry analysts, today released five predictions for the future of work heading into 2027. While current narratives have workers worrying about competing with machines for their livelihoods, G-P's new enterprise workforce data points to a different, optimistic future. The convergence of AI and global teams will spark an era of human flourishing, giving professionals back their time, expanding their earning power and providing unprecedented control over when, where and how they work.

G-P surveyed 4,000 employees and 3,100 executives worldwide about workforce planning, AI governance, global recruitment models and traditional work arrangements. Respondents foresee a workplace where the traditional 9-to-5 workday and single-employer career become less common, more employees oversee AI agents and teams routinely hand off work across global time zones to improve both productivity and well-being.

"The convergence of AI and global teams is ushering in an unprecedented era of human flourishing at work," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "Instead of competing with machines, workers will command them, unlocking the time and geographic freedom to design their careers on their own terms. We aren't just changing how work gets done, we are fundamentally unlocking the full potential of human creativity."

2027 Future of Work Predictions

Drawing on these findings, G-P identified five ways these shifts will start to change how companies hire and organize teams in 2027:

The Death of Workplace Monogamy and the Rise of the Micro-Week

Companies will rethink which hours people need to work together, while more workers will earn income from multiple jobs or projects. One in three employees (33%) expect the 9-to-5 to stop being the enterprise standard by 2030, and 62% expect that shift by 2035. Additionally, 68% agree that the expected number of hours an employee works will be tailored to their specific workload and 43% of all workers expect to hold multiple jobs or income streams within three years.

"Our ancestors fought for a 40-hour workweek because it was designed to be the maximum humans could stay focused while managing healthy lives, and that was a huge benefit at the time," said Sahin. "Many salaried jobs assume 40-hour workweeks but workloads ultimately require far more. As AI cuts the time it takes to get routine work done, and talented humans become ever-more valuable, shorter workweeks and more flexible hours will become commonplace. At G-P, we're targeting a 30-hour workweek for our salaried staff within five years."

2. From Doers to Directors: Humans Become the Bosses of AI Coworkers

More employees will assign work to AI agents, review what they produce and decide when a person needs to step in. Within three years, 68% of workers expect the headcount of AI agents on their immediate teams to surge, and more than a third (38%) predict AI coworkers will become as common as human colleagues. Management is adapting in kind: 67% of executives already conduct formal performance reviews for AI agents just as they would for human direct reports.

"Managing AI agents requires a different kind of leadership: knowing what to delegate, how to measure success and when human judgment is needed," said GK Konduri, chief product officer at G-P. "The measure of success isn't just task completion, but accuracy, context and judgment included in the response. In global employment, that means applying the right rules across different jurisdictions and recognizing when human expertise is needed. That's the standard we should hold AI coworkers to."

3. Global Hiring will Outpace Office Expansion

More employers will invest in hiring and supporting people in new markets than in expanding their physical offices, as tools like those offered at G-P make it increasingly easy to reach new markets. Looking ahead to 2030, 67% of business leaders plan to increase spending on tools and systems that support remote work and global hiring, compared with 24% who plan to expand office space. More than half of executives (54%) expect their international headcount to grow significantly, and one in four predicts it will soon be routine for employees to live in places where their company has no physical footprint.

4. The 24-Hour Baton: Global Teams will Pass Work Across Time Zones

More companies will organize work so one team can sign off for the day and another can pick up where it left off. The survey points to 41% of global enterprises running formal follow-the-sun handoffs across time zones by 2030. More than half of employees (54%) say they would be more likely to stay at a company that works this way, citing work-life balance (27%), daily satisfaction (16%) and productivity (14%) as the primary catalysts.

"The 'follow-the-sun' model isn't just an operational advantage for the enterprise, it's a powerful driver for employee well-being," said Laura Maffucci, head of HR at G-P. "When work is seamlessly handed off across time zones, the pressure to be 'always on' vanishes. Teams can genuinely unplug at the end of their day, knowing the work continues to move forward on the other side of the globe."

5. The Next Generation will Push for Employers to Rethink the Full-time Job

As millennials and Gen Z look for more flexibility in how they work, more companies will create dedicated part-time and fractional roles for professionals. Over the next three years, 59% of millennial and Gen Z employees expect their organizations to create these roles, as compared to 41% of Gen X employees. Younger generations are also more likely to plan or expect to have multiple jobs or income streams (56%, compared with 30% of Gen X employees).

The 2027 Mandate for Leaders

The future of work is no longer just about where or when it happens, it is about fundamentally empowering the people doing it. G-P is building the infrastructure for this new era. With its AI-driven global employment platform and products, G-P enables companies to achieve true 24/7 productivity while offering their workforce unparalleled geographic flexibility.

Learn more about G-P here: www.g-p.com

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. As the world's first agentic AI-driven Global Employment Platform, G-P codes global labor laws and compliance directly into existing corporate workflows, helping companies of all sizes manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries backed by more than a decade of global operational data and the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts. This unmatched proprietary knowledge powers its Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, and Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, products.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

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