Cradle's Antibody Discovery Platform for Autoimmune Diseases Supports Scientific Mission of argenx

Builds on successful results from initial discovery programs as argenx broadens use of Cradle's platform to more scientists and discovery programs

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cradle, today announced that argenx is expanding use of Cradle's end-to-end AI-driven protein engineering platform to more scientists and antibody discovery programs following successful results from its initial work.

Cradle's platform has helped argenx optimize existing leads and generate new antibody candidates with designs targeting multiple properties, including target affinity and selectivity. Across successive design, test, and learn rounds, argenx scientists have explored novel sequence space beyond their starting candidates and run designs independently, allowing the teams to test more diverse ideas and move promising designs forward faster.

"Every advance in how we discover and develop antibodies is about getting better medicines to people who need them with a sense of urgency," said Bas Van Der Woning, Head of Discovery at argenx. "Our scientists have used Cradle's AI platform to explore designs well beyond their starting candidates, with each round of experiments improving the next round of designs. As we expand access to the platform across our discovery teams, we look forward to applying it to more programs."

The expanded use of Cradle's platform supports argenx's broader effort to translate immunology discoveries into antibody-based medicines. Cradle's AI platform helps argenx scientists refine antibody candidates with each round of experimental data, so the strongest molecules move through discovery and development more efficiently.

"argenx is one of the most innovative antibody developers in the world, and we're excited to see more of its scientists using Cradle across their discovery programs," said Stef van Grieken, CEO and Co-Founder of Cradle. "That's the shift we're building for: AI in the hands of the scientists who know the biology best, getting smarter with every experiment they run."

About Cradle

Cradle's AI-powered end-to-end protein engineering platform helps scientists intentionally engineer biologics across the full design-to-candidate lifecycle, bringing AI-driven engineering, active learning from experimental data, and multi-property optimization together in a single system. Today, the platform is trusted by many of the biggest names in global pharmaceutical, industrial bio, agriculture and consumer goods across more than 80 active R&D programs. Cradle is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Zürich, Switzerland and the United States and is backed by IVP, Index Ventures, Kindred Capital and more. For more information, visit cradle.bio.

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