Trend Technologies Partners with Novo Tellus to Accelerate Growth

Trend Technologies, a global precision manufacturer, has completed a management-led recapitalization with Novo Tellus, a global investment firm focused on emerging leaders in the supply chain.

Trend's leadership team and unwavering customer focus remain central to the business as it continues to supply leading global innovators.

The investment will help build capacity and capabilities to meet the rapidly growing needs of the company's existing customers.

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Technologies ("Trend"), a global precision manufacturer, announced a management-led recapitalization with Novo Tellus, a global investment firm specializing in long-term partnerships with rising stars in the global supply chain.

The partnership will support Trend's continued growth while preserving the customer focus, leadership, and values that have shaped the business over decades. The recapitalization is structured to preserve Trend's operating model while providing the capital and expertise needed to meet accelerating customer demand.

Trend Technologies has grown into one of the sector's most globally connected precision manufacturers, with a strategic network spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's capabilities - precision metal stamping, metal fabrication, plastic injection molding, CNC machining, welding, painting, finishing and value-add assembly - serve customers in hyperscale data centers, advanced medical devices, semiconductor capital equipment, next-generation electric vehicles and grid infrastructure.

"Trend has been a valued global supplier to leading innovators in the US and Europe for over 40 years, and Novo Tellus is a partner who understands the importance of our customers, our people, and the values we've built over decades. Its operating and entrepreneurial expertise makes it a partner who can support our next stage of growth, while allowing our team to remain focused on serving customers," said Brian Dickstein, President and CEO of Trend.

"Trend's management team and employees have proven their vision over decades now," said Pei-Shan Wong, Principal at Novo Tellus. "Trend was an early globalizer, establishing a distinctive global manufacturing network over several decades, with operations in the US, Europe, and Asia. That well-established international footprint is a competitive asset, and we are committed to building on it alongside Brian and the leadership team."

"We've been impressed by how Trend has deftly navigated technology and economic cycles to keep growing," said Chong Ni, Principal at Novo Tellus. "Today, Trend products can be found in hyperscale data centers, advanced medical devices, nanometer-scale semiconductor capital equipment, next-generation EV and grid infrastructure, and many other areas where technology is changing the world."

"We're already busy working to meet the growing needs of Trend's existing customers as they push frontiers of innovation worldwide. As partners, we step into, rather than replace, the values that power great businesses, and we're pleased to support the strength and momentum that Brian and the leadership team have imparted into the business for many years," said Keith Toh, Partner at Novo Tellus.

The recapitalization transaction closed in early October 2026, and Trend and Novo Tellus are already expanding capacity and capabilities to meet existing customer demand as frontier technologies continue to grow worldwide.

About Trend Technologies

Headquartered in California, Trend Technologies is a growing supplier of components and modules for leading technology and industrial OEMs worldwide. For more than 40 years, Trend has partnered with leading innovators in healthcare and life sciences, industrial automation, semiconductor equipment, data centers and mobility. Its capabilities span precision metal stamping, metal fabrication, CNC machining, plastic injection molding, welding, painting and finishing, and value-add assembly. Trend Technologies has a highly strategic global footprint with nine manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, India, Malaysia and China.

For more information visit trendtechnologies.com

About Novo Tellus

Novo Tellus is a specialized investment firm with over US$1 billion under management, focused exclusively on industrial and technology investments. Founded in 2010, Novo Tellus is headquartered in Singapore with investment professionals and advisers worldwide. The firm partners closely with business leaders to create lasting growth by growing core products, services, people, and customer value. Novo Tellus investors come from engineering, operating, entrepreneurial and investing backgrounds to build empathic and deeply-informed partnerships with management teams to realize ambitious growth.

For more information visit www.novotellus.com

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