Warmy.io Integrates AI-Powered Email Deliverability Technology with HighLevel

The partnership brings email deliverability and sender reputation management capabilities to HighLevel, a US-based marketing and sales platform that served approximately 2.2 million businesses worldwide in 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmy.io, an Israeli technology company specialising in AI-powered email deliverability, has announced the integration of its technology with HighLevel, a US-based platform for customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, sales and business automation.

According to HighLevel, its platform served approximately 2.2 million businesses worldwide in 2025. The integration enables businesses and marketing agencies using HighLevel to strengthen their email deliverability through Warmy.io's technology, which uses artificial intelligence to support sender reputation management, identify issues affecting email delivery and monitor inbox placement.

The collaboration addresses a persistent challenge for businesses that rely on email for marketing, sales and customer communications. Even well-planned campaigns can fall short when legitimate messages are blocked or diverted to spam folders, preventing them from reaching their intended recipients.

By integrating Warmy.io's technology into the HighLevel ecosystem, businesses can incorporate email deliverability monitoring and optimisation into their existing marketing workflows, helping them identify potential issues and improve the reliability of their email communications.

"Businesses invest significant resources in marketing and communicating with customers, but even the best campaign cannot achieve its goals if the messages never reach their recipients," said Daniel Shnaider, Founder and CEO of Warmy.io. "Our integration with HighLevel allows us to bring our technology to a wider international business audience and make email deliverability an integral part of everyday business operations. For us, this represents an important step in Warmy.io's global expansion."

The partnership marks another step in Warmy.io's international growth, expanding access to its technology through an established marketing and sales platform used by businesses and agencies worldwide.

About Warmy.io

Warmy.io is an Israeli technology company developing AI-powered solutions for email deliverability and sender reputation management. Its platform helps businesses identify and resolve email delivery issues, monitor inbox placement and improve the reliability of their email communications. The company serves businesses, marketing agencies and organisations across international markets.

Website: https://www.warmy.io

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