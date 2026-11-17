Ocean Closes the Gap Between Email Threat Detection and Employee Readiness

Platform expansion extends comprehensive phishing resiliency

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean, the agentic email security platform, today announced the launch of Agentic Phishing Simulation, expanding the platform's readiness capabilities to close the gap between autonomous threat detection and workforce readiness. By leveraging real-time intelligence gathered while stopping sophisticated, zero-day phishing attacks across customer mailboxes, Ocean transforms intercepted threats into safe, role-specific attack testing for the exact teams targeted. This release builds on Ocean's comprehensive goal to move email defense from policy-driven, surface-level detection to autonomous investigation of intent with complete business context.

"Attacks are moving at machine speed, and AI has made hyper-targeted social engineering effortless to deploy at scale," said Shay Shwartz, Co-Founder and CEO, Ocean. "So, why are we still using the same phishing attack library that we have used for the last few years? When threat actors craft lookalike vendor invoice changes aimed directly at a finance team, for instance, sending a generic quarterly test to the entire company does nothing to prepare those employees. Ocean closes the loop by turning the complex, real-world attacks we block daily into immediate, role-based testing for the exact people targeted, ensuring organizational readiness keeps pace with modern threats."

Recent industry research highlights the growing limitations of traditional workforce exercises:

86% of modern phishing emails now use AI tools to bypass legacy defenses, according to KnowBe4 research.

62% of enterprise breaches still involve the human element, according to the Verizon DBIR 2026.

A study of 19,500 employees conducted by UC San Diego Health found that generic phishing simulations produced no measurable improvement in click or report rates.

Rather than relying on broad, static phishing training libraries, Ocean inspects organizational business context, vendor relationships, and communication history to evaluate true attack intent. Finance teams receive practice based on intercepted bank-detail changes, IT departments train on spoofed administrative alerts, and human resources teams evaluate fake resume lures.

Security administrators retain complete oversight, reviewing and approving each real-threat replay prior to activating the campaign. When an employee receives a real-attack simulation and interacts with it, Ocean delivers an interactive, sub-60-second conversational training directly on screen, guiding the employee to spot red flags themselves without interrupting daily business operations. When employees spot and report suspicious messages in their mailboxes, Ocean's AI response autonomously investigates the threat and can remediate confirmed attacks across the entire organization. By consolidating detection, autonomous response, and employee readiness onto a single agentic platform, Ocean provides security leaders with departmental reporting that tracks rising report rates and true phishing resiliency over time.

Agentic Phishing Simulation is just one way Ocean prepares organizations and educates employees. Storm Watch, Ocean's recently launched public library of emerging attack techniques, shows teams what Ocean is seeing in real attacks, and helps them understand what to prepare for next, from invoice fraud to emails written to manipulate AI assistants.

This approach reflects Ocean's commitment to phishing resilience: not just stopping attacks, but turning real-world threat intelligence into stronger defenses and better preparedness for both security teams and employees.

About Ocean:

Ocean is the agentic email security platform that stops AI-powered social engineering attacks other tools miss, including zero-day phishing. Attackers now use AI to learn how your business communicates, understand the baseline of its relationships and patterns, and then engineer attacks to blend in. Tools that hunt for anomalies are architecturally blind to what seems like normal business, and legacy solutions that wait for a patient zero fail against polymorphic attacks, since one victim reveals very little about the next. Ocean investigates every email like your best analyst, at scale, before employees ever see it, not after your SOC gets an alert. Proprietary AI frontier models screen each message at machine speed, purpose-built agents examine anything suspicious, and Ray, our central intelligence engine, delivers the deepest analysis of intent, context, and evidence. Ocean deploys via API in minutes with no MX changes, and a 60-day lookback quickly shows what's been slipping through. Your team stays in control while SOC operations run automatically. For more information, visit ocean.security.

Media Contact

Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications

Corey@force4.co

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