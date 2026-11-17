Study will incorporate NGP Pilot Plant operating data, follow ISO 14040/14044 standards, and undergo critical review by three independent LCA experts to assess Hydrochemolytic Technology's environmental performance relative to pyrolysis

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that it has engaged Delphi, a Canadian sustainability consultancy, to advance the next phase of its Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") program for Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT"). Building on the initial screening assessment completed in July 2025, this phase will focus on developing a more comprehensive LCA model to assess the environmental performance of HCT across different operating conditions and configurations. The model will form the basis of a comparative report using operating data from Aduro's Next Generation Process ("NGP") Pilot Plant to evaluate HCT relative to pyrolysis, with the findings subject to independent critical review.

The initial screening assessment examined greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption across several HCT operating scenarios, drawing on performance data from Aduro's pre-pilot R2 technology demonstration unit and process design assumptions. The next phase will expand the scope to incorporate NGP Pilot Plant operating data alongside modeled upstream and downstream activities, including waste plastic collection, sorting, transportation, pretreatment, and product upgrading, where applicable. The study will evaluate how energy requirements, process yields, emissions, product quality, and downstream processing requirements influence environmental performance. By applying consistent system boundaries and measurement criteria to HCT and pyrolysis, the study will enable a comparison of their respective environmental impacts.

A key component of this phase will be the incorporation of representative operating data from longer, steady-state NGP Pilot Plant runs as Aduro continues its planned testing and process optimization campaigns. The LCA program will progress alongside these activities, drawing on measured process performance to supplement the assumptions used in the initial screening assessment and provide a more robust basis for evaluating the environmental footprint of HCT.

The comparative assessment comes as the chemical recycling industry places greater emphasis on consistent and transparent environmental evaluation. In May 2025, Chemical Recycling Europe and Sphera completed an initiative to develop harmonized LCA guidelines for chemical recycling technologies, reflecting the importance of comparable methodologies in assessing different recycling pathways. The Aduro study will be developed in accordance with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044, with a critical review planned by a panel of three independent LCA experts to support the transparent public communication of comparative results. Delphi will support the review process and incorporate the panel's findings into the final assessment. Aduro is targeting completion of the comparative LCA report, including independent critical review, in Q3 2027.

"We are entering an important stage in the development of HCT, as our NGP Pilot Plant progresses toward longer operating campaigns that will provide the representative data needed for this next phase of assessment," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. "We have strong confidence in the operating and environmental potential of our technology, and the comparison with pyrolysis will allow us to examine how process performance, product quality, energy requirements, feedstock preparation, and downstream processing needs, including hydrogenation where applicable, influence the overall environmental footprint. Our continued work with Delphi is part of a longer-term effort to establish an adaptable LCA model, beginning with the NGP Pilot Plant and allowing us to assess future operating configurations as HCT advances toward industrial deployment. The independently reviewed findings will contribute to building a stronger technical and commercial case for HCT with potential customers and industrial partners."

"Comparative life cycle assessments are particularly valuable as emerging technologies progress toward industrial application," said Stephan Wehr, Chief Operating Officer at Delphi. "Establishing consistent system boundaries, incorporating reliable operating data, and addressing differences in process yields are essential to meaningful comparisons. Our work with Aduro will focus on developing a transparent, independently reviewed assessment of HCT and pyrolysis that identifies the factors influencing environmental performance while clearly communicating the underlying assumptions and uncertainties."

The comparative LCA is expected to complement Aduro's ongoing NGP Pilot Plant program and first-of-a-kind ("FOAK") development activities at Chemelot in the Netherlands. The independently reviewed assessment is expected to provide environmental performance information to support engagement with potential customers and industrial partners. The underlying LCA model will also provide a framework for future environmental assessments incorporating operating data and project-specific conditions as HCT advances toward industrial deployment.

About Delphi

Delphi is a Canadian sustainability and climate advisory firm with nearly four decades of experience helping organizations manage climate and sustainability risk, make sustainable investment decisions, integrate sustainability into their business, and create long-term value. Delphi has deep expertise in lifecycle assessment and greenhouse gas accounting, which fits into a broader service offering spanning the full sustainability lifecycle of strategy and accountability, measurement and analytics, climate risk and transition, and reporting and compliance. For more information, visit www.delphi.ca .

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the scope, methodology, timing, and anticipated outcomes of the comparative LCA; the incorporation of NGP Pilot Plant operating data; the development and potential future applications of the LCA model; the targeted completion of the comparative LCA report, including independent critical review, in Q3 2027; the potential public disclosure of findings; and the potential application of results to technology development, process optimization, FOAK project development, and commercialization activities.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the availability and quality of operating and comparative data, methodological limitations, changes in project scope or schedule, the outcome of independent critical review, and risks associated with technology development and industrial scale-up. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and the assessment may not establish an environmental advantage for HCT. Additional risks described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and SEC EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/279c0f96-ed98-4f8d-b414-4fc44fdbdc15