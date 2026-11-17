Strategic alliance names Numina Group as Rapyuta's first U.S. systems integrator, bringing modular, scalable Goods-to-Person storage and picking technology to warehouse and manufacturing operations powered by Numina's RDS WES-WCS platform.

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Rapyuta Robotics Inc., a pioneer in warehouse robotics headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and Schaumburg, Illinois, and a leading provider of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and collaborative Pick-Assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (PA-AMR), today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Numina Group, a leading independent warehouse automation systems integrator and developer of RDS, Real-time Distribution Software, a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) platform. Under the agreement, Numina becomes Rapyuta Robotics' first U.S. automation integration partner. As Rapyuta's business model embraces strategic partnerships to create long-term value for all parties involved, Numina has recently selected Rapyuta's latest-generation robotic Goods-to-Person (GTP) system for several warehouse automation projects going live in 2027.

Through this partnership, Numina Group will evaluate Rapyuta Robotics' Goods-to-Person (GTP) ASRS technology for customers comparing GTP, traditional technologies, and AMR-based picking methods to achieve the best return on investment for their application using its RDS WES order-picking orchestration software. As an independent software and warehouse automation provider, Numina Group assists customers in identifying process-improvement opportunities in warehouse and manufacturing material-handling operations, evaluating, selecting, and implementing the right combination of automation technologies to optimize storage, order picking, and material flow across end-to-end fulfillment and shipping processes.

Highlighting the strategic impact of the partnership, Ravi Nadimuttu, President, North America at Rapyuta Robotics, stated:

"For years, high-performance ASRS was out of reach for most midsize operations: too costly, too rigid, too risky. That is changing. Together with Numina, we are giving more North American warehouses a practical path to automation that delivers a clear return and grows with their business."

"Rapyuta Robotics sees tremendous value in partnering with Numina Group," said Sharu Sivapalan, North American Business Development and Solutions Manager at Rapyuta Robotics. "Numina brings more than 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end warehouse automation, and that expertise makes them an ideal integration partner. Their RDS WES-WCS platform complements our GTP technology by coordinating picking across the warehouse, including cases and larger items that aren't suited for tote-to-person automation, while integrating downstream packing and shipping operations. For U.S. customers adopting newer GTP technology, Numina's proven track record and local support provide the confidence to move forward."

"GTP systems are well suited to one of our target B2B and B2C warehouse fulfillment markets. A DC handling a mix of each- and case-level SKUs from 3,500 to 15,000 items consisting of computers and accessories, electronics, industrial, and consumer parts components is well suited to Rapyuta's high-speed tote storage and picking due to its integrated order buffering storage capabilities, and multi-tote presentation picking workstations. The design features in their GTP system enable faster mixed-item picking rates at a lower cost than traditional ASRS systems," stated Tim M. Hanrahan, Director of Delivery Services at Numina Group.

"We're excited to partner with Rapyuta and identify applications that match its innovative robotic GTP functionality for both greenfield and brownfield applications," said Pat Hanrahan, Vice President of Business Development at Numina Group. "With both new and existing DCs, Rapyuta's modular structure optimizes available space and addresses market demand among midsize logistics and manufacturing businesses seeking a more cost-effective, highly productive ASRS system for space and labor savings in storage, picking, kitting, packing, and shipping automation."

Rapyuta ASRS: Modular, Scalable, and Highly Flexible Goods-to-Person Automation

Rapyuta Robotics' ASRS introduces an innovative approach to automated storage and Goods-to-Person picking. Its modular architecture, intelligent multi-robot coordination, and highly productive workstation designs deliver significant advantages over traditional fixed-infrastructure ASRS systems.

Key advantages of the Rapyuta ASRS include:

Modular and Scalable Architecture: The system's flexible storage infrastructure and independently operating robots allow storage and throughput capacity to expand as operational requirements change, protecting customers' long-term automation investments.

The system's flexible storage infrastructure and independently operating robots allow storage and throughput capacity to expand as operational requirements change, protecting customers' long-term automation investments. High-Performance Picking Stations: Rapyuta's innovative workstation design presents up to eight bins simultaneously within easy reach of the operator, reducing walking, waiting, and unnecessary handling while increasing picking productivity.

Rapyuta's innovative workstation design presents up to eight bins simultaneously within easy reach of the operator, reducing walking, waiting, and unnecessary handling while increasing picking productivity. Intelligent Multi-Robot Orchestration: Advanced robot coordination optimizes tote-to-person retrieval times, transportation, and ergonomic presentation, further minimizing operator idle time and maximizing pick rates.

Advanced robot coordination optimizes tote-to-person retrieval times, transportation, and ergonomic presentation, further minimizing operator idle time and maximizing pick rates. Flexible Picking and Put-away Operations: Multiple workstation configurations, including U-shaped and I-shaped stations, support a wide range of workflows, including batch picking, multi-order fulfillment, put-away, replenishment, order sequencing, and consolidation.

Multiple workstation configurations, including U-shaped and I-shaped stations, support a wide range of workflows, including batch picking, multi-order fulfillment, put-away, replenishment, order sequencing, and consolidation. Resilient System Design: Distributed robot operations and fault isolation help minimize single points of failure, supporting higher system availability and operational continuity.

Distributed robot operations and fault isolation help minimize single points of failure, supporting higher system availability and operational continuity. Reduced Infrastructure Complexity: Robots transport bins directly between storage and picking stations, minimizing the need for extensive conveyor networks and complex mechanical transfer equipment.

Robots transport bins directly between storage and picking stations, minimizing the need for extensive conveyor networks and complex mechanical transfer equipment. Intelligent Order Staging and Sequencing: Completed order bins can be temporarily stored within the ASRS and retrieved in the required sequence to support shipping schedules, carrier cutoffs, and outbound transportation requirements.

RDS WES-WCS: Integrating GTP ASRS into End-to-End Fulfillment Automation

At the core of Numina Group's warehouse automation capabilities is RDS, a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System designed to optimize and orchestrate people and technologies to increase the efficiency of order picking and material movement across warehouse and manufacturing operations.

RDS integrates with a wide range of ERP and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to enable intelligent, prioritized order release, cartonization, and transportation decisions. RDS orchestrates multiple picking technologies, including voice picking, pick-to-light, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Goods-to-Person (GTP) systems, as a unified solution. This integrated approach extends the value of GTP automation beyond individual picking and put-away stations, ensuring that productivity improvements are unified across the entire order fulfillment operation.

RDS intelligent order release and picking orchestration integrates with Rapyuta's software stack, allowing an order-picking and shipping-balancing feature. This allows for an extended picking time window and storage of picked items in the GTP tote buffer area. This feature balances labor usage across the shift for higher GTP utilization time and supports efficient outbound order consolidation across the DC operations.

By integrating Rapyuta's GTP ASRS technology with RDS WES-WCS, Numina Group can deliver a fully coordinated fulfillment operation that:

Optimizes order release and picking execution based on order priorities, inventory availability, shipping requirements, and automation capacity.

Synchronizes GTP picking with other warehouse picking technologies and downstream fulfillment processes, including order consolidation, packing, automated labeling, manifesting, and shipping.

Integrates multiple automation technologies, including GTP ASRS, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), voice-directed picking, conveyor systems, and other material handling equipment.

Improves throughput and labor utilization by coordinating workflows and balancing workloads across the entire fulfillment operation.

Provides a flexible, scalable automation platform designed to accommodate changing SKU profiles, increasing order volumes, and future expansion.

"As an independent warehouse automation integrator, Numina Group rigorously evaluates new vendors and technologies to ensure they meet our customers' requirements for throughput, reliability, scalability, and return on investment," added Hanrahan. "Rapyuta's GTP system stood out for its modular architecture, operational flexibility, and resilient design that minimizes single points of failure and maintains uptime. RDS WES-WCS with GTP systems deliver scalable, cost-effective automation to improve productivity and long-term business value," stated Tim M. Hanrahan.

About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics is an end-to-end warehouse automation pioneer dedicated to making robotics accessible, scalable, and practical for logistics and manufacturing operations worldwide. Spun out of ETH Zurich in 2014, the company is headquartered in Tokyo with offices in the U.S. and India. The company's portfolio features modular automated storage and retrieval systems (Rapyuta ASRS), pick-assist autonomous mobile robots (PA-AMR), and proprietary cloud multi-robot control infrastructure. Recognized with major honors including the MEXT Minister Award at the 2026 Japan Startup Awards, Rapyuta Robotics leverages intelligent swarm orchestration to help operators maximize productivity, optimize space utilization, and drive operational scalability.

Learn more at www.rapyuta-robotics.com .

About Numina Group

Numina Group is a leading independent warehouse automation systems integrator and developer of RDS Real-time Distribution Software, a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS). For more than 40 years, Numina has designed and implemented end-to-end warehouse automation solutions that increase productivity, reduce labor costs, and improve order fulfillment efficiency.

Numina's solutions integrate Goods-to-Person (GTP) ASRS, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), voice-directed picking, zone-routed conveyor picking modules, high-speed sortation, and automated packing and shipping technologies. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Numina Group serves distribution and manufacturing operations across North America.

Learn more at www.numinagroup.com .

Contact Information:

Rapyuta Robotics

Anukriti Athaiya (Allie)

anukriti.athaiya@rapyuta-robotics.com

www.rapyuta-robotics.com

Numina Group

Jennifer Maloney

jmaloney@numinagroup.com

www.numinagroup.com

SOURCE: Rapyuta Robotics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/rapyuta-robotics-partners-with-numina-group-to-expand-u.s.-adoption-of-goods-to-pers-1249630