Data from millions of verification sessions across Veriff's global network shows fraudsters recycle real identities, challenging the limits of one-time identity checks.

New York, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, an enterprise identity verification platform, today released the Veriff Identity Fraud Report 2027: the Zombie Identity Economy, revealing how real identities can remain in circulation for months or years after their owners have lost control of them.

Analyzing hundreds of millions of anonymous verification sessions across 12 industry verticals, Veriff found that these real IDs are cycled and recycled as "zombie identities" for repeat fraud, with the most active 1% making 38 or more verification attempts across at least 12 businesses.

"A real identity can resurface at another business, in another industry or an organization months or even years later. Many threats don't end when an account is closed, or a verification attempt is declined," said Ira Bondar-Mucci, Fraud Platform Lead at Veriff. "Fraud defenses can no longer rely on isolated checks. Businesses need to connect the dots between sessions and fraud signals to protect the real people whose identities are at risk."

Real identities, repeated attempts

The report found that repeat activity can occur quickly after a fraud decline or emerge again long after the initial attempt:

Declined identities can return within an hour. Among identities declined for possible fraud, 62% reappeared at the same business within an hour.

Among identities declined for possible fraud, 62% reappeared at the same business within an hour. Some identities resurface months later. 55% of fraud declines were followed by another verification attempt within 90 days.

55% of fraud declines were followed by another verification attempt within 90 days. Activity crosses business boundaries. Of identities that resurfaced within a year of a fraud decline, 45% did so at a different business in the same industry.

Of identities that resurfaced within a year of a fraud decline, 45% did so at a different business in the same industry. The activity often involves genuine documents. 31% of all documents classified as fraudulent in the report's analysis originated from a real person's authentic ID.

31% of all documents classified as fraudulent in the report's analysis originated from a real person's authentic ID. Fraud remains a persistent challenge . In 2026, approximately 3.7% of verification attempts across Veriff's customer base were flagged as potentially fraudulent, compared with 3.8% in 2025.

. In 2026, approximately 3.7% of verification attempts across Veriff's customer base were flagged as potentially fraudulent, compared with 3.8% in 2025. Identity risk stays on the move. Identities first seen on cryptocurrency platforms and later appearing at BNPL providers were declined for fraud at 9.8%, 2.8x the sector's 3.5% baseline.

These identity fraud activities underscore a shift from opportunistic crime to an industrialized economy powered by what is called "fraud-as-a-service". This provides the infrastructure for "zombie identities" to be bought and sold, containing real identities that are stolen through coercion and then reused across businesses. Prevention requires advanced, live checks through technologies like Veriff's Presence Verification.

"Zombie" Fraud Has Verification Amnesia

Veriff's data shows how "zombie identities" operate with functional amnesia; fraudsters often target the same business or move on to others over short periods.

Nearly 9% of fraud declines were followed by an attempt using the same document at another business, on average about four weeks later; in lending, the figure was 12%. Among identities declined for fraud that went quiet and resurfaced within a year, 1 in 5 had been inactive for more than three months.

Zombie identities expose a fundamental challenge in identity verification: subsequent checks don't always see previous fraud declines. This gap lets fraudsters reuse identities across hundreds or even thousands of verification sessions, making each attempt an opportunity to start over.

"Behind every compromised identity is a real person who could face financial loss, disruption or harm," added Bondar-Mucci. "Fully addressing the zombie identity economy requires arming businesses to better analyze context and identify suspicious patterns, respond proportionately and help protect genuine users."

Methodology

The report draws on aggregated, anonymized data from hundreds of millions of verification sessions across Veriff's global network, covering 74 sub-verticals across 12 industry verticals. Unless otherwise noted, findings reflect patterns within Veriff's customer base rather than the wider market.

The analysis uses data collected over several months up to 2026, with historical data included for certain repeat-identity analyses. Observation periods differ by metric. The report also incorporates independent research from external organizations.

About Veriff

Veriff is an AI-native enterprise identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets - creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

Veriff press@veriff.com