TriNetX Names Carnell Elliott Chief Commercial Officer

Healthcare technology leader who scaled commercial teams at Henry Schein One and Change Healthcare joins TriNetX's executive team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the world's leading federated health data network, today announced the appointment of Carnell Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer to lead its sales, global healthcare partnerships, and marketing teams as the company enters its next chapter of growth. Elliott reports to Chief Executive Officer August Calhoun.

Elliott joins TriNetX from Henry Schein One, where as Vice President of Revenue, he led a commercial team spanning sales, account management, customer success, and market development. Year to date, this combined force of permanent and contract team members has driven tremendous growth while delivering solutions to the market.

Elliott brings nearly two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with deep roots in healthcare technology. Previously, as Vice President of Sales and Market Development at Change Healthcare, he increased bookings from roughly $50 million to $200 million in total contract value. His experience also includes leadership roles at Built Technologies and Dell Technologies.

"Carnell knows what customers need from a trusted partner and has scaled commercial organizations through significant growth," said Calhoun. "I have worked with him before and seen his leadership and commercial strengths firsthand. As customers face increasingly consequential decisions, those skills are exactly what we need to take TriNetX forward."

"Making decisions that affect human health with confidence is a challenge shared by pharma and pharma services companies, healthcare providers, academic researchers, health plans, and other health data users," said Elliott. "TriNetX has the data, the science, and the expertise to help them meet that challenge. I'm pretty simple. Work hard, be nice, and be accountable. I look forward to working with the commercial team to bring those capabilities to more of these organizations."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is The Global Truth Engine for Better Human Health. Powered by a secure, connected network across more than 14,200 clinical sites in 20+ countries, TriNetX delivers trustworthy evidence that stands up to the world's most rigorous scientific scrutiny. By combining global data, relentless integrity, and a rare fusion of AI and human intelligence, TriNetX accelerates discovery and drives better health outcomes worldwide. Visit trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact

TriNetX

Karen Tunks

Email: Karen.Tunks@TriNetX.com

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