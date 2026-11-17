

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (J36.SI, JMHLY), a diversified investment company, on Tuesday reported strong third-quarter performance across its portfolio and maintained its higher full-year earnings outlook.



The company expects full-year 2026 underlying earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.65, representing growth of 3% to 6%, compared with its previous forecast of $5.33 per share.



The full-year dividend is expected to be at least $2.50 per share, up 6%.



The company has recycled or contracted $1.4 billion in capital year to date and completed 36% of its $500 million share repurchase programme.



The company completed the acquisition of I-MED Radiology Network in September and acquired the remaining 50% stake in Gammon Construction for $330 million in October.



Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Graham Baker will retire in the second quarter of 2027 as part of a planned succession process. Graham Baker's successor is expected to join in the first half of 2027.



Jardine Matheson closed trading 0.63% lesser at $59.76 on the OTC.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News