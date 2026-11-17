Sparta, the world's only licensed Medicinal Olive Oil, has officially introduced, for the 9th consecutive year since 2018, the world's highest polyphenol olive oil for the 2026/2027 harvest season, yielding a world record 5134 mg/kg of total polyphenols, including a 2523 mg/kg of oleocanthal, making it also the highest oleocanthal olive oil in the worid, and delivering a 19162 mg/kg of total bioactive nutrients.

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Highest Polyphenol Olive Oil in the World 5134 mg/kg IOC Certified SPARTA Medicinal Wild Olive Oil Green Label. Healthiest Olive Oil in the World

This certified benchmark once again reaffirms Sparta's position, established in 2018, as the healthiest olive oil in the world and the highest phenolic olive oil in the world. Sparta's highest polyphenol olive oil in the world significantly outperforms other high-phenolic olive oils, which typically reach concentrations of approximately 1200 to 2600 mg/kg.

Unrivaled Nutrients and Bioactive Profile Independently Verified by Accredited Institutions

The exceptional laboratory analyses, conducted using the International Olive Council (IOC)-accredited High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) method and further verified through Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analyses by the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Athens and the Department of Chemistry at the University of Crete, as well as Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) analyses by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Córdoba, together with additional testing by TÜV Austria Laboratories and naturally organic certification by TÜV NORD, reveal a health-protective chemical composition never before seen, with the products tested free of microplastics, heavy metals, fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and atmospheric oxides. All pressing and bottling equipment is manufactured exclusively from stainless steel (AISI 304 INOX), while only glass or INOX containers are used, and the products are stored under monitored conditions.

Setting the Standard for Consumer Protection and Authenticity

Every single lot of Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil is accompanied by fully traceable Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and supported by a robust Customer Protection Program. This ensures that consumers seeking genuine medical-grade olive oil can verify the bioactive concentrations stated on the label.

"Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil was crafted as a potent, bioactive medical food," said Sparta management. "Our certified record of 5134 mg/kg of polyphenols and 19162 mg/kg of total bioactive nutrients stands as the highest laboratory-verified figure ever recorded globally. The numbers speak for themselves, and consumers can always consult the verifiable analytical data."

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Email: info@sparta.com.gr

Website: https://sparta.com.gr

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