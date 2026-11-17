Treat LIMS Master Data as Process Setup, Not Data Entry, Says Zifo

Scientifically aligned master data delivers reliable results and defensible decisions from day one, and global standards, global reviewers and AI-assisted MD creation and review keep it consistent across every site

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, today called on laboratories to rethink how master data is established in a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), arguing that it should be treated as the setup of laboratory processes and capturing supporting evidence rather than a data entry exercise.

Master data defines how a laboratory operates. It determines how many samples are required and which laboratories receive them, what happens when a result does not meet the expected outcome, whether the procedure permits a retest, and who reviews the result and in which role. It controls the conditional steps triggered by intermediate results, and it decides which specification applies to the current batch, whether local, internal, country-specific or customer-specific. It also governs how data moves between the LIMS and other systems, including ERP systems across different business scenarios.

Too often, this is treated as a transcription of information from method documents and specifications into system fields. In practice, each definition must reflect the intent of the analytical method and carry the evidence that the test was performed as defined in the pharmacopoeia or the local test procedure, with the required evidence and results captured along the way.

"Master data is not simply administrative content loaded into a LIMS. It contains the scientific and operational logic that determines how a sample is tested, how a result is calculated, how it is evaluated against a specification, and how the laboratory reaches a decision," said Arvind Sri Krishna Mani, Head of Master Data Management function at Zifo.

LIMS Return on Investment Starts with Master Data

A LIMS cannot run a single test without master data. Every sample, workflow, calculation and review step depends on definitions that were configured and approved beforehand. The return an organization achieves from its LIMS is therefore closely tied to how well that foundation is built.

When master data is established with scientific understanding, traceability to source documents and verification against intended use, laboratories can execute with confidence from the first day. When it is not, errors surface late, during testing, review or result approval, and the resulting investigations extend well beyond a single field.

Local Variation Becomes a Long-Term Cost

Once master data is live, the larger risk shifts to divergence. When sites define similar tests in slightly different ways, execution becomes inconsistent and the chance of error rises. These variations also create friction over time. When an organization later moves to a different LIMS (it happens more often than we think, at least once every 10 years), every local difference must be understood, reconciled and re-justified, turning what should be a controlled transition into a complex migration project.

Global Standards, Global Review, AI-Assisted Oversight

Zifo recommends that organizations manage master data against global practices rather than site preferences. This means:

Global recommendations and best practices that define how methods, parameters, calculations, specifications and workflows should be represented

Common definitions and controlled terminology applied consistently across sites

Global reviewers who assess new and changed definitions for scientific and technical soundness

Clear ownership, version control and controlled deployment of approved changes

AI can not only accelerate creation of master data but also strengthen this global model by comparing proposed definitions against expected global practices, flagging deviations, cross-referencing parameters and checking calculations against method descriptions.

Zifo believes AI-assisted review should reinforce scientific and quality oversight rather than replace it. AI-assisted review of master data setup can also help move reviews beyond verifying whether documents have been transcribed correctly and whether the right volumes, measurements, and consumables have been incorporated into the master data. Instead, reviewers can focus on whether the master data accurately reflects current laboratory processes and captures potential exception scenarios that have already been encountered in the recent past.

About Zifo

Zifo is a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, quality, and clinical domains, Zifo helps organizations connect scientific processes, data, technology, and Practical AI to support measurable outcomes across the scientific value chain. https://zifo.com/; https://zifo.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

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