Nine-Month Pro Forma Revenue of $2.96 Million, Up 65% Year over Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Nexscient, Inc. (OTCQB:NXNT) ("Nexscient" or the "Company"), a data engineering company building the foundation for physical AI and embodied intelligence, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on its commercial and operational progress.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue : $1.165 million, up almost 5% from $1.110 million in the second quarter, the Company's second consecutive quarter above $1.0 million;

$1.165 million, up almost 5% from $1.110 million in the second quarter, the Company's second consecutive quarter above $1.0 million; Gross profit and margin : $479,000 and 41%, respectively compared with $437,000 and 39% in the prior quarter, an increase of approximately 170 basis points in gross margin;

: $479,000 and 41%, respectively compared with $437,000 and 39% in the prior quarter, an increase of approximately 170 basis points in gross margin; Operating loss : ($71,000), narrowing approximately 81% from ($380,000) in the prior quarter;

: ($71,000), narrowing approximately 81% from ($380,000) in the prior quarter; Net loss : ($138,000), compared with ($430,000) in the prior quarter, an improvement of approximately 68%;

: ($138,000), compared with ($430,000) in the prior quarter, an improvement of approximately 68%; Cash and receivables : $499,000 cash balance and $756,000 in accounts receivable at September 30, 2026, compared with $28,000 of cash at December 31, 2025; and

: $499,000 cash balance and $756,000 in accounts receivable at September 30, 2026, compared with $28,000 of cash at December 31, 2025; and Stockholders' equity : $1.856 million at September 30, 2026, compared with a stockholders' deficit of ($496,000) at December 31, 2025.

"Just two quarters after acquiring Flipside, Nexscient has emerged as a fast-growing provider of data engineering solutions to companies at the forefront of the rapidly advancing physical AI sector," said Fred E. Tannous, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexscient. "In the third quarter, we delivered sequential improvement across the business: we added new customers, grew revenue, expanded gross margin, and narrowed our net loss."

During the third quarter, Nexscient's wholly-owned subsidiary, Flipside AI, expanded existing customer engagements and secured new commercial agreements in the autonomous driving and humanoid robotics sectors, advancing the Company's growth strategy in real-world AI training data, supervised data annotation, and quality assurance services.

Mr. Tannous added, "Customer demand is currently outpacing our capacity to deliver. Developers of autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots need large volumes of accurately annotated real-world data, and our customers are asking for more than our current team can support. Our growth is currently constrained not by a lack of demand, but by the pace at which we can recruit, train, and deploy qualified annotation teams. Accordingly, one of our key priorities is to secure additional capital to expand our operational capacity, meet existing customer demand, and position the company to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Commercial and Operating Highlights

Flipside operating momentum : Flipside generated approximately $2.96 million in pro forma revenue during the first nine months of 2026, exceeding its full-year 2025 revenue of $2.5 million. The pro forma figure includes Flipside's first-quarter 2026 revenue, prior to its acquisition by Nexscient on April 1, 2026, and is presented for comparative purposes only. Accordingly, it does not represent Nexscient's consolidated revenue for the nine-month period.

: Flipside generated approximately $2.96 million in pro forma revenue during the first nine months of 2026, exceeding its full-year 2025 revenue of $2.5 million. The pro forma figure includes Flipside's first-quarter 2026 revenue, prior to its acquisition by Nexscient on April 1, 2026, and is presented for comparative purposes only. Accordingly, it does not represent Nexscient's consolidated revenue for the nine-month period. Customer growth : The Company added four new customers during 2026, including the frontier AI lab, and billed sixteen customers in the first nine months of the year. No single customer accounted for more than 20% of year-to-date revenue.

: The Company added four new customers during 2026, including the frontier AI lab, and billed sixteen customers in the first nine months of the year. No single customer accounted for more than 20% of year-to-date revenue. Frontier AI lab engagement : In August 2026, Flipside was engaged as a physical AI data partner to deliver contracted training data services throughout fiscal 2026 and 2027. Revenue recognition under the engagement began in September 2026, with program activity expected to ramp up beginning in January 2027.

In August 2026, Flipside was engaged as a physical AI data partner to deliver contracted training data services throughout fiscal 2026 and 2027. Revenue recognition under the engagement began in September 2026, with program activity expected to ramp up beginning in January 2027. TaskAlpha/AlphaCortex & licensable datasets : The TaskAlpha managed data collection platform expanded to manage more than 10,000 contributors recording real-world tasks in homes and workplaces. TaskAlpha has captured more than 5,000 hours of data across four active programs, and the first licensable training datasets have been released at taskalpha.io.

: The TaskAlpha managed data collection platform expanded to manage more than 10,000 contributors recording real-world tasks in homes and workplaces. TaskAlpha has captured more than 5,000 hours of data across four active programs, and the first licensable training datasets have been released at taskalpha.io. International customer base : Customers in Europe, principally the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Belgium, represented approximately 71% of third-quarter revenue; U.S. customers represented approximately 28%.

"In August, Flipside secured an engagement with a leading frontier AI lab and began recognizing revenue from the program in September," commented Anthony De Luna, Nexscient's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Flipside.

Mr. De Luna continued, "We believe earning the trust of this leading lab to support its model training is powerful validation of our capabilities, and it reinforces our conviction that we are building the right company at the right time. We intend to continue expanding our delivery capacity to meet robust customer demand while advancing our proprietary training dataset initiatives."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026, totaled $1,164,761, an increase of nearly 5% from $1,110,112 in the preceding quarter. All revenue was generated by data engineering services recognized over time. For additional operating context, third-quarter revenue was approximately 70% higher than Flipside's standalone first-quarter 2026 revenue of $685,000, recorded before the acquisition, as new customer programs more than offset the completion of certain legacy programs.

Gross profit increased to $478,871 from $437,213 in the prior quarter. Gross margin improved to 41% from 39%, reflecting the effect of higher delivery volume on the Company's cost base.

Operating expenses decreased by $267,766, or nearly 33%, to $549,521 from $817,287 in the prior quarter. Operating loss narrowed significantly to ($70,650), compared with ($380,074) in the prior quarter, representing an improvement of $309,424, or approximately 81%. Operating expense also includes approximately $127,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation, warrant expense, and depreciation and amortization.

Net loss narrowed to ($138,328) from ($430,456) in the prior quarter, representing a 68% reduction and a significant improvement in the Company's bottom-line performance.

NEXSCIENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(US$, unaudited) Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Revenue 1,164,761 1,110,112 Cost of revenue 685,890 672,899 Gross profit 478,871 437,213 Operating expenses 549,521 817,287 Operating loss (70,650 ) (380,074 ) Interest and other expense, net (67,067 ) (52,561 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (611 ) 2,179 Net loss (138,328 ) (430,456 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 34,752,247 32,783,213

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(US$, unaudited) Sept. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Cash 498,800 28,459 Accounts receivable 755,728 - Total current assets 1,346,331 115,084 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,765,825 - Total assets 4,564,682 287,515 Total current liabilities 2,305,164 485,500 Total liabilities 2,708,114 783,613 Stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,856,568 (496,098 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,564,682 287,515

Balance Sheet and Additional Capital

As of September 30, 2026, Nexscient held cash of $498,800, compared with $28,459 at December 31, 2025, and reported accounts receivable of $755,728 from enterprise customers with payment terms ranging from 30 to 60 days. Total assets increased to $4,564,682, compared with $287,515 at year-end 2025, reflecting a substantial strengthening of the Company's financial position.

Stockholders' equity improved to $1,856,568 as of September 30, 2026, compared with a stockholders' deficit of ($496,098) at December 31, 2025, representing a substantial strengthening of the Company's balance sheet. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company raised an aggregate of $1.63 million through three private placement offerings involving the sale of common stock and the issuance of secured notes accompanied by warrants.

Corporate Governance Actions

During 2026, Nexscient implemented several corporate governance and reporting initiatives, including changing its fiscal year-end to December 31, filing a transition report on Form 10-KT, appointing Jaime Fanlo to its Board of Directors as an independent director, and adopting its 2026 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Nexscient, Inc.

Nexscient, Inc. (OTCQB:NXNT) is engineering the data foundation for physical AI and embodied intelligence. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Flipside AI, the Company delivers integrated data engineering products and services encompassing real-world AI training datasets, supervised data annotation and quality assurance solutions. Nexscient serves AI model developers, humanoid robotics manufacturers, and autonomous mobility companies worldwide, supporting the development and advancement of next-generation physical AI systems. For more information, visit https://nexscient.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the performance, duration, renewal and expansion of the customer engagements described in this press release; future annotation capacity, volumes and staffing levels; revenue, if any, from these engagements, including following the transition of an existing workstream to a direct customer relationship; the Company's relationships with, and future business from, its customers; the Company's ability to scale its workforce, workflows, quality systems and platform; demand for real-world data collection, annotation and other AI data engineering services and the growth of the physical AI market; the Company's competitive position and growth strategy; and the Company's planned uplisting to a national securities exchange. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that customers delay, reduce, modify, terminate or decline to renew or expand their engagements; the risk that discussions about future capacity do not result in agreed program terms or purchase volumes; the risk that revenue from these engagements is lower than expected; the Company's dependence on a limited number of customers; the Company's ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and to deliver services that meet customer standards; risks relating to the Company's international operations, including in the Philippines and Singapore; competition and rapid technological change in the AI industry; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to satisfy the listing requirements of a national securities exchange; and the other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Nexscient, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nexscient-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-revenue-rises-sequen-1252431