Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of diamond drill hole KU26-002 at its 100%-owned Kuma Copper-Gold Project ("Kuma" or the "Kuma Property") on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands. Following completion of the hole, the Company has commenced an expanded regional exploration program, including approximately 2,900 soil samples, additional geological mapping and prospecting across several high-priority target areas identified through previous geological, geochemical and geophysical work.

Diamond drill hole KU26-002 reached its planned depth and intersected the targeted geophysical anomaly within the property's extensive hydrothermal alteration system. The hole was designed to further refine the Company's understanding of the geometry, continuity, and potential controls on mineralization associated with the Kuma lithocap system. Geological logging and systematic core sampling have been completed, with samples submitted to an accredited laboratory for analysis. Assay results are pending and will be reported as they become available.

CEO John Florek commented: "The successful completion of KU26-002 represents another important milestone in advancing our understanding of the Kuma hydrothermal system. While we await assay results from our first two drill holes, we are expanding our exploration efforts across the property, with approximately 2,900 soil samples planned alongside additional mapping and prospecting. This systematic approach allows us to continue evaluating the broader mineralized system while building a pipeline of targets for future drilling."

The expanded exploration program will focus on several prospective areas across Kuma that have demonstrated encouraging geological characteristics and warrant further investigation. A key component of the program will be the collection of approximately 2,900 soil samples across the Kuma lithocap, expanding geochemical coverage and helping to identify and refine targets. The program will also incorporate additional geological mapping, structural interpretation and rock-chip sampling to improve the Company's understanding of the broader hydrothermal system and prioritize targets for future drilling (Figure 1).

Regional Exploration Program Highlights:

Approximately 2,900 soil samples planned across the Kuma lithocap to expand geochemical coverage.

Additional geological mapping and structural interpretation.

Rock-chip sampling and prospecting of newly identified alteration zones.

Ground verification of historical geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

Integration of geological, geochemical and geophysical data to refine and prioritize future drill targets.

The Company believes the combination of ongoing drilling and systematic regional exploration provides an efficient approach to evaluating the district-scale potential at Kuma.





Figure 1. Regional soil sampling and exploration targets across the Kuma Property. The 2 km-long lithocap, which hosts the recently completed inaugural diamond drilling program, is highlighted along with the location of the next planned diamond drill hole in the lithocap.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/324438_a4d3be7bb4798bd5_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Fauro and Kuma property locations in the Solomon Block copper-gold trend. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/324438_a4d3be7bb4798bd5_002full.jpg

Discussion

Kuma Property

The Kuma Property hosts extensive hydrothermal alteration extending approximately eight kilometres and is characterized by widespread argillic, silicic and advanced argillic alteration (lithocap), copper geochemical anomalies, and porphyry-epithermal pathfinder elements. Sankamap believes the project has the potential to host both porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold mineralization within a large mineralized corridor, see figure 2.

The completion of KU26-02 follows the Company's disciplined approach of combining detailed geological mapping, structural interpretation, geochemistry, and geophysics to vector toward the most prospective portions of the hydrothermal system. Data generated from the hole will be incorporated into the Company's three-dimensional geological model to refine future drill targeting.

Why this Matters

Unlike a single-target drill campaign, Sankamap's exploration strategy is designed to simultaneously advance known drill targets while systematically identifying new opportunities across its district-scale land package. This approach helps build a sustainable pipeline of future drill targets and maximizes the value of each phase of exploration in the most expeditious manner in this rugged and difficult terrain.

The recent acquisition of a company-owned diamond drill and supporting equipment further enhances this strategy by providing greater operational flexibility, improved scheduling, and increased cost efficiencies. With drilling assets now permanently based in the Solomon Islands, Sankamap is well positioned to accelerate exploration programs while maintaining capital discipline and maximizing long-term shareholder value as it pursues the discovery of the next major copper-gold deposit in the region.





Image 1. Sankamap geologists on site at the Kuma Property initiating the regional sampling program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11623/324438_a4d3be7bb4798bd5_003full.jpg

Fauro Property

In parallel with ongoing drill core processing at Kuma, Sankamap continues to advance exploration across its broader Solomon Islands portfolio. At the Company's Fauro Project (Figure 2), recently completed field programs collected 1,260 rock and silt samples, with analytical results from 1098 rock samples pending. These results will support the continued evaluation and prioritization of prospective copper-gold targets for future drilling.

Next Phase Fauro

Currently, the Company is steadily advancing Fauro through:

Detailed geological mapping

Additional rock sampling

Hyperspectral alteration studies

IP/Resistivity surveys

3-D geological modelling

Potentially AI-assisted targeting integrating geochemistry, structural interpretation and geophysics

Subject to logistics, initial diamond drilling to test priority targets is planned for Q2 2027.

The integration of geochemistry, geological mapping and geophysics is expected to define several high-priority drill targets for future exploration.

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Rock samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Rock samples for gold were analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. TerraSpec 4 HR scanning and aiSIRIS expert spectral interprataion were analyzed through ALS (code HYP-PKG) to obtain mineral assemblages and spectral parameters related to the project geology. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Fauro and Kuma properties, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred). Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred). Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2025 (40.6 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 0.92 g/t measured, 245 Mt containing 7.5 Moz Au at 0.96 g/t indicated, 179 Mt containing 4.2 Moz Au at 0.73 g/t inferred. 242.5 Mt containing 7.7 Moz Au at 1 g/t 37 Mt containing 1.1 Moz Au at 0.94 g/t Proven, 205 Mt containing 6.7 Moz au at 1 g/t Probable. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements : Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324438